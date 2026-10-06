Healthcare Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global healthcare logistics market size was valued at USD 102.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 108.18 billion in 2026 to USD 163.90 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the healthcare logistics market with a market share of 40.02% in 2025.

North America dominated the healthcare logistics market with the largest share of 40.02% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.11%. By service, the warehousing and distribution segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 35.62%. By industry, the medical device segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. By supply chain, the non-cold chain segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. By end user, the healthcare facilities segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. The US healthcare logistics market size was valued at USD 41.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 43.44 billion in 2026.

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AI-Powered Logistics Platforms Are Improving Predictive Healthcare Inventory Management

The need for better visibility across medicines, medical supplies, and inventory levels is encouraging healthcare logistics providers to integrate AI and predictive analytics into supply-chain platforms. This transition enables healthcare organizations to forecast inventory requirements, identify potential shortages, and optimize replenishment using historical and real-time data, while WHO estimates that 30%-40% of health spending in low- and middle-income countries is lost to inefficiencies, highlighting the value of better supply-chain management. Predictive inventory platforms can therefore help healthcare providers reduce excess stock, improve product availability, and allocate medicines and supplies more efficiently.

Real-Time Shipment Visibility Is Becoming Standard for Temperature-Sensitive Healthcare Products

The need to maintain product quality during pharmaceutical and biologic transportation is supporting wider use of connected sensors, GPS tracking, and real-time monitoring platforms. This transition provides continuous visibility into shipment location and temperature conditions, which is particularly important for vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products because WHO recommends maintaining most refrigerated vaccines between +2°C and +8°C throughout the cold chain. Real-time monitoring allows logistics teams to identify temperature excursions earlier, supporting timely intervention and reducing the risk of product loss during healthcare transportation.

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Expansion and Cold Chain Infrastructure Strengthen Healthcare Logistics

Biopharmaceutical manufacturing expansion creates demand for specialized logistics across raw materials, active ingredients, and finished therapies. WHO notes that biological products can be sensitive to heat, light, and environmental changes, making controlled storage and transportation important for maintaining product quality. For example, manufacturers can use qualified cold-chain providers to move monoclonal antibodies and other biologics between production facilities, distribution centers, and hospitals. The need for validated handling across these stages expands shipment requirements and strengthens demand for specialized healthcare logistics services.

Pharmaceutical cold chain infrastructure strengthens the supply capacity of logistics providers handling temperature-sensitive medicines and vaccines. WHO states that almost all vaccines used in immunization programs are licensed for storage and distribution at 2°C to 8°C, creating a defined requirement for temperature-controlled logistics. WHO's 2026 logistics tools also support forecasting requirements for vaccine storage capacity, transportation resources, and cold-chain systems across national programs. For example, refrigerated warehouses, qualified vehicles, and temperature-controlled packaging allow distributors to move vaccines from manufacturers to hospitals and vaccination centers without compromising product quality.

High Cold Chain Costs and Infrastructure Gaps Restrain Market Expansion

High cold chain logistics costs increase expenses for temperature-controlled storage, specialized packaging, refrigerated transport, and continuous monitoring of healthcare products. The resulting cost burden can limit service adoption among smaller healthcare organizations and restrict the expansion of temperature-sensitive healthcare logistics.

Limited cold chain infrastructure can create gaps in refrigerated storage, transportation, and temperature monitoring for medicines, vaccines, and biologics. These infrastructure limitations can increase delivery risks and operating costs, restricting healthcare logistics coverage in underserved and remote markets.

Healthcare Logistics Creates Opportunities in Clinical Trials and Reverse Logistics

Clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and specialized logistics providers can offer transportation, storage, and handling for investigational medicines, biological samples, and trial materials. World Courier notes that modern clinical trials involve a median of 40 sites and 1,202 participants, creating opportunities for specialized logistics contracts, packaging, storage, and sample transportation.

Healthcare logistics providers, pharmaceutical distributors, and medical-device companies can develop services for product returns, recalled medicines, returned devices, and asset recovery. UPS generated $11.2 billion from its global healthcare portfolio in 2025 and provides reverse-logistics services for medical devices and pharmaceutical returns, creating revenue avenues through returns management, collection, and specialized healthcare logistics.

Workforce Shortages and Fragmented Data Systems Hinder Healthcare Logistics Growth

Healthcare logistics requires specialized expertise in pharmaceutical handling, inventory control, regulatory procedures, and time-sensitive distribution. Shortages of qualified personnel can increase operational pressure and make it difficult for logistics providers to expand services across new healthcare networks. Logistics providers often need to connect with hospitals, pharmacies, manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare platforms using different data systems. Poor interoperability can limit real-time coordination and make it harder to optimize inventory and delivery operations at scale.

The warehousing and distribution segment dominated the market, accounting for 35.62% market share in 2025, due to increasing demand for temperature control for biopharmaceuticals and the availability of advanced inventory systems for pharmaceutical compliance. The expansion of regional distribution hubs further supports segmental market growth.

The freight forwarding services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for multimodal transport conditions that integrate air, sea, and road shipment, enabling faster delivery of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Digitization of the shipment visibility platform for healthcare logistics is improving traceability and regulatory compliance, enhancing planning accuracy.

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The biopharmaceutical segment accounted for the 46.20% revenue share in 2025 due to increasing use of antibody drug conjugates, monoclonal antibodies, and other branded biologics. The strong demand for oncology drugs, such as Keytruda by Merck and Humira by AbbVie, further demands cold chain logistics, as these drugs are very temperature sensitive.

The medical device segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical systems, such as da Vinci Surgical System by Intuitive Surgical, and growth in remote cardiac monitoring through medical devices. Growing demand for AI-integrated diagnostic imaging also supports segmental market growth.

The non-cold chain segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period due to the high distribution of temperature-stable generics and OTC medicines, such as paracetamol; lower logistics costs compared to refrigerated biologics; and high procurement volumes by public health agencies. These factors collectively drive the demand for non-cold chain channels, thereby supporting segment growth.

The cold chain segment is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period. This growth is augmented by growing distribution of advanced insulin therapies and temperature-sensitive biologics. The rising prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases increases demand for monoclonal antibodies, which require regulatory compliance of 2-8°C storage. Thus, the growth in biologics and biosimilars boosts the demand for cold chain channels.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment accounted for the highest market share of 44.38% in 2025, due to vertical integration of biologics manufacturing, drug development of orphan drugs, and commercialization opportunities like Zolgensma by Novartis. Growing CDMO collaborations and lifecycle management opportunities support the growth of the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment.

The healthcare facilities segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.72%, driven by the expansion of specialty hospital chains such as Apollo Hospitals, rising in-house specialty pharmacy units, and adoption of automated dispensing systems. Increasing surgical volumes and bulk procurement contracts improve supply chain efficiency.

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The market in North America had a share of 40.02% in 2025. Highly developed healthcare infrastructure, such as established networks of hospitals, specialty clinics, and research centers, creates steady demand for medical shipments. The region's strong pharmaceutical manufacturing and medicine consumption rates drive the flow of prescription medicines, biologic medicines, and medical devices through the regional and global supply chain. The region also benefits from advanced transportation infrastructure, including a large air cargo network and comprehensive road networks, which facilitate efficient cross-border and regional healthcare distribution.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the healthcare logistics market during the forecast period. The market is driven by an increasing need for temperature-controlled logistics solutions due to the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing and large-scale immunization campaigns. Countries such as China, India, and Singapore are investing in cold chain infrastructure to meet this demand. China is leading the Asia Pacific market due to increased pharmaceutical production and developed Good Distribution Practice (GDP)-compliant supply chains. The rising production of vaccines is expected to drive demand for cold storage solutions and blockchain traceability solutions to ensure product safety.

The European market is driven by the rise of cross-border distribution projects within the EU, where standardized customs procedures and trade agreements facilitate the transport of pharmaceuticals across borders and enhance logistics networks. The region adopts logistics such as the use of electric refrigerated trucks and packaging solutions to support environmental regulations. Public-private partnerships between governments and logistics companies in Germany and France ensure that seasonal vaccines are warehoused in scalable facilities and distributed to hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers across Europe.

The Middle East & Africa region is growing due to the rising healthcare requirements, driven by an expanding population and high prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing the need for safe and efficient transportation of medical and pharmaceutical products. The UAE is emerging as a major distribution center in the region because of significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, which improves specialized pharmaceutical storage, cold chain, and distribution networks.

The Latin American market continues to expand due to the standardization of the cold chain industry according to international best practices and the growing adoption of e-pharmacy platforms. National immunization campaigns and healthcare modernization projects, particularly in Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, increase demand for specialized logistics to distribute vaccines and critical medications.

The global healthcare logistics market is moderately fragmented, with large global logistics integrators competing against regional and specialized medical distribution companies. Market competitiveness is driven by the cold chain infrastructure, regulatory compliance capabilities, geographical reach, and the use of digital tracking technology. Large global companies use their large transportation networks and sophisticated temperature management solutions for large pharmaceutical contracts, while regional and niche players compete based on local knowledge and specialized healthcare handling capabilities. The presence of large global players and local players in the market indicates that it is competitive rather than consolidated.

Alloga Ltd. AmerisourceBergen Corporation AWL INDIA BOLLORE CEVA Logistics DHL Group DSV Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Farmasoft FedEx FM Logistics GEODIS NextPharma Logistics GmbH NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS noatum logistics SCHENKER United Parcel Service of America, Inc. Yusen Logistics Global Management Co., Ltd Cencora

June 2026: DHL Supply Chain expanded its healthcare logistics network by introducing advanced cold chain solutions, AI-enabled shipment tracking, and temperature-controlled transportation services for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. April 2026: UPS Healthcare expanded its global healthcare logistics capabilities through new temperature-controlled distribution facilities and enhanced end-to-end visibility solutions for life sciences customers. January 2026: Kuehne+Nagel expanded its healthcare logistics portfolio by strengthening pharmaceutical cold chain infrastructure and digital shipment monitoring capabilities across key global markets.