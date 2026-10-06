OKX Targets Emerging Markets With Yield-Backed Stablecoin Savings, Payments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) OKX has begun rolling out, a stablecoin savings and payments app designed for users in parts of Latin America, Africa, South Asia and the Middle East. The exchange said the program can pay eligible customers an annual percentage yield (APY) ofon certainbalances, with rewards delivered without staking or lockups.

In a rollout that is taking place market by market, OKX said it is adapting the launch to local legal and regulatory requirements. The company has not yet disclosed which specific countries are included in the initial phases.

OKX Money combines fiat-to-stablecoin onboarding, balance holding, and payments via virtual or physical cards. Eligible users may earn up to 10% APY on certain USDG balances, with no staking or time lock required. The app supports deposits in 50+ currencies, converting funds into dollar-backed stablecoins for account balances. OKX will roll out functionality by jurisdiction, and rates/eligibility vary by region and customer tier. OKX declined to explain how the yield is funded, an important detail given regulatory limits on paying interest for some stablecoin arrangements.

Key takeawaysA stablecoin“savings + spend” model

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, OKX Money lets users fund accounts using more than 50 supported fiat currencies. Deposits are converted into dollar-backed stablecoins, which users can then hold and use for payments.

Within the app, users can hold USDG, USDC or USDT. Funds can be sent to others, and users can spend using either virtual or physical cards linked to their stablecoin balances.

For qualifying customers, OKX said the app offers an APY of up to 10% on eligible USDG balances. Importantly for users comparing stablecoin yield products, the exchange emphasized that the rewards do not require staking and do not involve a staking-style lockup.

How eligibility works-and what OKX would not disclose

OKX said higher reward tiers can be unlocked by meeting certain criteria, including a 30-day average deposit threshold, spending that exceeds a 30-day spending amount, or achieving a higher Exchange VIP status. A spokesperson also told Cointelegraph that eligibility and rates differ depending on the region and the individual customer.

However, when asked how the yield is funded, the spokesperson declined to comment. That matters because stablecoin yield programs can be structured in very different ways-some depend on reserve income sharing, while others may be funded through the exchange's own incentives.

For now, readers should treat“up to 10%” as conditional and not guaranteed, and should expect terms to vary by country as OKX calibrates the product for local compliance frameworks.

USDG integration and why the structure of yield matters

OKX's stablecoin strategy includes a direct connection to Paxos's Global Dollar Network. The exchange previously joined the network in July 2025, giving users access to USDG for trading and transfers.

OKX Money's headline rate applies to USDG balances, and the broader debate around stablecoin yields often turns on what backs the asset and how rewards are generated. The USDG/USDC/USDT universe differs from earlier waves of high-yield stablecoin arrangements that proved risky.

The article notes that earlier reward products included Anchor Protocol, which offered up to 20% on TerraUSD (UST). UST ultimately lost its peg in May 2022 and both tokens later collapsed-an outcome that helped expose the fragility of certain yield models tied to algorithmic stability mechanisms.

By contrast, USDG, USDC, and USDT are described by their issuers as being fully backed by asset reserves. More recent stablecoin reward programs, including those tied to reserves managed within issuer networks, tend to draw on reserve income or distribute earnings based on partnership agreements.

One example referenced in the source reporting is that Paxos's Global Dollar Network distributes earnings from USDG reserves to partners. Those reserves, according to that description, include U.S. Treasury bills, money market funds, and cash.

Regulatory friction: stablecoin yield payments are not universally treated the same

As stablecoins increasingly move beyond trading and toward payments and savings, regulators have focused on whether paying“interest” on certain instruments changes how they should be classified. The source highlights that the US GENIUS Act includes a ban on payment stablecoin issuers paying interest or yield.

It also notes that banking groups have argued for restrictions on exchange-paid rewards. In the European Union, the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) prohibits issuers and crypto service providers from granting interest on single-currency stablecoins.

These rules don't necessarily mean OKX Money is illegal everywhere-OKX's spokesperson emphasized that the rollout is adjusted to local requirements and that the relevant legal entity and regulatory framework vary by jurisdiction. Still, the fact that OKX did not disclose how the yield is funded underscores why compliance will likely be a moving target for stablecoin apps that pay customers for holding certain balances.

Separately, the source also points to broader market demand. Chainalysis data cited in the reporting says cross-border stablecoin flows rose 77.5% to $220.3 billion in the 12 months ending June 2026, with use cases including trade, remittances, and savings-an environment where“savings + spend” products may find receptive audiences.

What to watch as OKX Money expands

As OKX Money rolls out market by market, the key signals to track will be which jurisdictions receive the full APY offer, the specific eligibility criteria applied in each region, and-most importantly-whether OKX clarifies the funding mechanism behind the yield as regulators scrutinize stablecoin reward structures.

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