Egypt: President El-Sisi Presides Over Supreme Council Of The Armed Forces (SCAF) Meeting

On Monday, 5th October 2026, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presided over a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces at the Strategic Command Headquarters in the New Capital. The meeting took place within the framework of celebrations marking the 53rd anniversary of the glorious October Victory.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production, Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa and a number of senior Armed Forces commanders received the President upon his arrival at the Strategic Command Headquarters.

President El-Sisi congratulated the Armed Forces on the glorious anniversary of the October 1973 victory. The President emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest levels of combat readiness, enabling the Armed Forces to perform their duties in defending the homeland, safeguarding its sanctities, and protecting its capabilities, in light of the unprecedented challenges and changes the region is witnessing.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production delivered a speech outlining the efforts undertaken by the Armed Forces in carrying out their missions. The meeting also included a presentation by the Chief of the Armed Forces Operations Authority regarding the future conscription policy.

The meeting also addressed the latest regional and international developments and their impact on Egypt's national security. Emphasis was placed on the Armed Forces' continued performance of their national duties with efficiency and competence, ensuring the protection of the state's borders, the preservation of its security and stability, and the safeguarding of its capabilities.

Following the meeting, a commemorative photograph was taken of the President with members of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.