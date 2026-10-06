European Union (EU) Ambassadors To Sudan Bid Farewell To Ambassador Adawi

The European Union Heads of Missions (HoMs) to Sudan met in Cairo to bid farewell to the outgoing Sudanese Ambassador to Egypt and the Arab League, H.E. Lieutenant General Imad al-Din Adawi. Ambassador Adawi updated the HoMs on Sudan's current political, security, and humanitarian developments. Ambassador Wolfram Vetter, Head of the EU Delegation, underlined Ambassador Adawi' constructive contribution-including in facilitating visas and missions to Sudan for European Union delegations-and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan.