Albanian-Udi Community Highlights Azerbaijan's Tradition Of Tolerance

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tolerance and multiculturalism are among Azerbaijan's core values, the deputy chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community, Rafig Danakari, told Trend 's Karabakh bureau.

He shared his memories of his first visit to the Aghoghlan Monastery after Lachin was liberated from occupation.

Rafig Danakari said that their first visit to the Aghoghlan Monastery in February 2021 held special spiritual significance for them.

He explained that during that visit, a religious ceremony was held at the monastery, prayers were recited for the souls of the martyrs, and their memory was honored.

Danakari emphasized that his main wishes during that visit were for there to be no new wars on Azerbaijani territory and for peace and security to be maintained in the country.

“For centuries, the Azerbaijani people have respected different religions and cultures. Tolerance and multiculturalism are among our country's core values. We do not lay claim to the lands of other peoples, nor do we want anyone to lay claim to the lands of Azerbaijan. Every inch of this land is part of our history. There are various religious monuments here, including monasteries, churches, and mosques. Preserving them is of immense importance for safeguarding Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage,” he said.

The community representative noted that during this visit, they also offered prayers and lit candles at the Aghoghlan Monastery.

According to him, it is a great honor for them to hold religious services and honor the memory of the martyrs at this sacred site after so many years.