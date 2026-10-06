Palmali Comments On Drone Attack On Its Ship In Black Sea

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The ship Royad Mammadov, operated by the Palmali Group of Companies, was attacked by a drone in the Black Sea near the coast of Romania while en route from Izmail port, Ukraine, to the port of Ravenna, Italy, the company said.

According to the company statement, a fire broke out on the vessel following the attack, and rescue operations were initiated to evacuate the crew.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two of our seafarers in this tragic incident. The other crew members were safely evacuated and brought to a secure location.

We pray for God's mercy upon our deceased seafarers and extend our condolences and patience to their families and loved ones. As the Palmali Group of Companies, we stand with the families of the deceased. All necessary support is being provided to the families, and appropriate measures are being carefully implemented to meet their needs.

The situation regarding the incident is being closely monitored in coordination with the relevant authorities," the statement added.

On October 5, a foreign cargo ship named "Royad Mammadov" was subjected to a drone attack in the Black Sea, near the coast of Romania. As a result of the attack, the ship's captain, Azerbaijani citizen Rustam Hasanov (born in 1974), died, while Mahammad Suleymanzade (born in 2002) went missing. Other Azerbaijani citizens among the crew were rescued, and three of them were hospitalized.