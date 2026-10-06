ISS Implements A New Share-Based Incentive Programme

Copenhagen, 6 October 2026

No. 62/2026

Today, ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company (the“Company”), has implemented a special once-only restricted share programme (the“Financial Improvement Programme” or the“Programme”) in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy as adopted by the annual general meeting on 16 April 2026.

In the company announcement 57/2026 on 13 September 2026 and at the Capital Market Day on 14 September 2026, ISS announced the ambition to accelerate higher-quality growth and to expand margins. The Programme is a once-only grant intended to support the successful execution hereof.

Under the Programme, the Board of Directors has decided to grant restricted share units (each an“RSU” and collectively“RSUs”), to members of the Executive Group Management Board and certain key employees (up to 40 participants in total). The share-based incentive programme is designed to support the Company's strategy, long-term interests and the delivery of the improved financial performance as described at the Capital Market Day by aligning the interests of the Executive Group Management Board and certain key employees with the interests of the Company and the shareholders.

The number of RSUs to be granted has been determined based on the average closing price of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen for a period of five trading days following the Capital Market Day. Each vested RSU entitles the participant to receive one existing share in the Company without payment of any consideration.

The RSUs to be granted under the Programme will be subject to a vesting period ending on 1 March 2029, measuring sustainable financial performance during the years of 2026, 2027 and 2028. Vesting of the RSUs, including the number of RSUs vesting, is conditional upon the participant having fulfilled certain pre-defined performance criteria, including financial KPIs and remaining employed with the Company or a Group Company.

The maximum grant per participant is a full annual base salary as set out by the remuneration policy.

For the Programme, which is a one-off programme for 2026, the RSUs may comprise up to 391,000 shares amounting to an aggregate value of up to DKK 112 million.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit

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ISS Announcement - New incentive programme