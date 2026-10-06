Dave Wallace Pledges To Put Public Safety, Victims, And Families First

Restore America's Mission

Candidate for Maryland's Second Congressional District calls for stronger support for law enforcement and cooperation with federal authorities

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Wallace, candidate for Congress in Maryland's Second District, outlined his commitment to protecting families, supporting law enforcement, and placing victims and community safety at the center of federal policy.“Families should feel safe at home. Children should feel safe going to school. Business owners should be able to open their doors without fear,” Wallace said.“Having survived an arson attack on my own business, I understand how crime can threaten years of work and the livelihoods of everyone who depends on it. That is why public safety is personal to me.”Wallace contrasted his support for the Laken Riley Act with Representative John Olszewski's vote against the legislation. Olszewski voted against its final House passage on January 22, 2025.“I support its mission of strengthening enforcement against criminal activity involving people unlawfully in our country,” Wallace said.“We can respect the dignity of immigrants while insisting that violent offenders face justice.”Wallace pledged that, in Congress, he would work to strengthen support for local and state law enforcement, improve cooperation with federal authorities, and prioritize the needs of victims and the safety of communities.“Safe communities give families room to flourish and businesses confidence to invest,” Wallace said.“I will stand up for you, your family, and our neighbors.”Wallace encouraged supporters to join his campaign team, share his message with two friends, and vote for Dave Wallace on November 3.About Dave WallaceDave Wallace is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maryland's Second Congressional District. His public safety priorities include supporting law enforcement, improving cooperation among agencies, and putting victims and community safety first.Paid for by Wallace for America.###

Derek Noyes

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Dave Wallace Pledges to Put Public Safety, Victims, and Families First News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION October 06, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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