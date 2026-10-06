MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seotal reports growing demand from US startups and small businesses for vetted, part-time freelance SEO specialists over traditional agency retainers.

- Monalisa, Head of Growth Marketing at Seotal, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Startups that once signed year-long SEO agency retainers are now building lean search teams from vetted freelance specialists. Seotal, a platform that matches US startups and small businesses with hand-picked freelance SEO experts from India and Southeast Asia, says founders want three thingsagencies struggle to give them: direct access to the expert doing the work, specialist skills on demand, and costs that scale with the business.Five forces driving the shiftThe agency model was built for a slower search landscape. Seotal sees five reasons startups are moving to freelance specialists.1. Cost that matches startup budgets. Agency retainers bundle account managers, overhead and markup into every invoice. Through Seotal, a mid-level SEO expert in India costs roughly $1,100 to $2,300 per month, and clients save about 60% compared with US rates, with no platform fees.2. Specialists, not generalists. A startup may need to hire freelance AEO/GEO Experts this quarter and a content strategist the next. Freelance hiring lets teams bring in the exact skill, from technical and local SEO to content strategy, without paying for an agency's full bench.3. AI search changed the job. Buyers now discover brands through ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. Startups want answer engine and generative engine optimization (AEO/GEO) specialists who work on these channels daily, rather than waiting for an agency to retrain its team.4. Direct access and transparency. With a freelancer, founders talk to the person doing the work. There is no account manager relaying updates and no junior staff hidden behind a senior pitch.5. Speed and flexibility. Seotal shares first candidate profiles within 72 hours, and experts are typically onboarded within two weeks. Part-time contracts let teams scale hours up or down as priorities change.What Seotal's leadership says"Founders are no longer asking for an SEO package. They're asking for a person who knows technical SEO, or who can get their brand cited in AI answers," said Ali, co-founder and Principal SEO Consultant at Seotal. "A great freelance specialist gives a startup senior-level expertise without the agency layers. That's why we see so many teams make the switch."How Seotal helps startups make the switchSeotal hand-vets every freelancer for SEO expertise, English fluency and reliability before a client sees a profile. Its network of 50+ freelance SEO professionals spans India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the UAE.India is one of its largest talent pools, with deep strength in technical and content SEO. Indian specialists on Seotal cover AEO/GEO, technical SEO, local SEO, content strategy and content management, and schedule daily overlap with US working hours.The hiring process runs in four steps: clients share their goals, receive a vetted shortlist within 72 hours, interview their top picks, and onboard their chosen expert within about two weeks. Seotal reports a 96% client retention rate. Companies can start hiring at seotal.About SeotalSeotal matches US startups and small businesses with vetted freelance SEO and marketing experts on part-time contracts. The company places SEO experts, AEO/GEO specialists, technical and local SEO experts, content strategists, website managers and growth marketers from India and Southeast Asia, at about 60% less than US rates and with no platform fees. Seotal Enterprises is headquartered in Kolkata, India.

Trivita Utami

Seotal

+62 896-1080-1846

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Why Global Startups Are Replacing SEO Agencies with Freelance SEO Experts News Provided By Asiatal October 06, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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