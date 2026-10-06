FROM DR. NO TO NO TIME TO DIE: BOND MEMORABILIA SPANNING EVERY BOND FILM HEADS TO AUCTION

Daniel Craig's Tom Ford suit from Skyfall (2012)

Paloma's dress from No Time to Die, a British quad poster from Dr. No & a complete set of first edition Ian Fleming books are among 400 lots featured in auction

- Alastair McCrea, Director of Consignments at PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, has launched the James Bond Online Auction featuring 400 lots spanning every Bond film. The sale brings together original costumes, rare posters, books and collectables from across the franchise. Bidding is now open to collectors worldwide through Propstore and closes on October 27, 2026.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the sale is Daniel Craig's Tom Ford suit from Skyfall (2012), estimated to fetch between $27,000 - $53,000 at auction. Craig wore the grey suit during the film's opening pursuit through Istanbul, as Bond chased Patrice across rooftops and onto a moving train. Custom-made for the production, the two-piece suit is accompanied by a Tom Ford shirt, tie and cufflinks.Also estimated at $27,000 - $53,000 is Paloma's dress and sandals from No Time to Die (2021), associated with Ana de Armas's appearance as the CIA agent during Bond's mission in Cuba.The literary highlights include a complete set of 14 Jonathan Cape first edition, first impression Ian Fleming Bond books, estimated at $27,000 - $53,000. Beginning with Casino Royale (1953), the set brings together all 12 novels and two short story collections. Each volume has been rebound in leather with a design based on its original cover artwork and is housed in a matching slipcase.A British quad poster for Dr. No (1962), estimated at $11,000 - $22,000, takes the collection back to the first Bond film. Featuring Mitchell Hooks' artwork of Sean Connery against a yellow background, it was the first poster produced for the franchise. The sale also includes an SFX model unit clapperboard from Octopussy (1983), estimated at $6,000 - $11,000, used during filming of miniature-effects sequences.The online-only auction is now open for bidding, with the full catalogue available at propstore/bond. Bidding is available to collectors worldwide and closes on October 27, 2026.Top lots in the Propstore auction (with pre-sale estimates) include:SKYFALL (2012) Daniel Craig's James Bond Tom Ford Suit est. $27,000 - $53,000NO TIME TO DIE (2021) Ana de Armas's Paloma Dress and Sandals est. $27,000 - $53,000JAMES BOND COLLECTIBLES Complete Set of 14 Jonathan Cape First Editions, First Impressions est. $27,000 - $53,000DR. NO (1962) British Quad Poster est. $11,000 - $22,000OCTOPUSSY (1983) SFX Model Unit Clapperboard est. $6,000 - $11,000Alastair McCrea, Director of Consignments at Propstore, commented:“Bond has meant something to generations of film fans, and I've loved curating this collection. Reviewing and appraising the costumes, posters, books and production pieces has been a wonderful reminder of how much there is to discover across the films. With fans marking Bond Day this week, we're excited to share the collection through Propstore.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL):Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting-offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Matthew Kovacs

Propstore

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FROM DR. NO TO NO TIME TO DIE: BOND MEMORABILIA SPANNING EVERY BOND FILM HEADS TO AUCTION News Provided By Propstore October 06, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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