Exito Media Concepts Announces The 6Th Edition Of The HR World Summit KSA

8th October 2026 | Riyadh Marriott Hotel

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 6th October 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology events and innovation-driven business platforms, proudly announces the 6th Edition of the HR World Summit KSA 2026. Taking place at the Riyadh Marriott Hotel on 8th October 2026, the summit will bring together over 200+ CHROs, VP/SVPs of HR, Directors of HR, Heads of Talent Management, Heads of Learning and Development, Employee Relations Managers, and other experts in this domain to address the biggest priorities shaping the future of work.









Held under the theme “Redefining People Strategy for the Future of Work,” the summit will convene senior HR Leaders and business decision-makers to shape the next chapter of workforce transformation. The event will delve into best practices for advancing skill development, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and implementing strategic policies to enhance organizational competitiveness.

The HR World Summit KSA is designed as a high-impact platform for HR and people leaders to exchange practical insights, explore real-world case studies, and develop strategies for building agile, inclusive and future-ready workplaces.



The HR World Summit brings together the latest advancements in human resources, workforce transformation, and people strategy shaping the future of work across the region. It will connect CHROs, HR leaders, talent acquisition experts, organizational development professionals, and business executives to explore how organizations can build agile, inclusive, and future-ready workforces in a rapidly evolving talent landscape.

This event is an exceptional platform for learning and networking. Focusing on the key challenges faced by the industry and identifying effective solutions, it will equip the attendees with the essential tools to transform organizations.

Key Focus Areas at the Summit:

The 6th Edition will feature expert-led presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering the most critical priorities facing HR leaders today, including:

Redefining Human Capital: Leading Through Transformation2. AI and Ethics in HR: Striking the Balance3. Wellness at the Core: The Strategic Role of HR4. Beyond Metrics: Humanizing Performance Management5. The Power of Purpose- Driven Culture6. The Agile HR Leader: Thriving in a Time of Continuous Change

Advisory Board

The event is guided by a distinguished Advisory Board including:



Amr Zawawi, Group Director, Human Resource – Zahid Group Sarah Alsheail, Organizational Development Director, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology KSA

CPD Certification

HR World Summit- KSA is certified by the CPD Certification service. Attendees will receive a CPD certificate after attending the event and are eligible to earn up to 8 hours of CPD points.



Event Overview:

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene over 200+ CHROs, VP/SVPs of HR, Directors of HR, Heads of Talent Management, Heads of Learning and Development, Employee Relations Managers, and other experts to address the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the future of work.

Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, the attendees will gain actionable insights to strengthen how organizations can build agile, inclusive, and future-ready workforces in a rapidly evolving talent landscape.

Date: 8th October 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: Riyadh Marriott Hotel

Website:

About Exito Media Concepts:

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. HR World Summit KSA is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

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