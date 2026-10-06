Exito Media Concepts Unveils The 40Th Edition Of The BFSI Innovation And Technology Summit KSA 2026

14th October 2026 | Rosh Olaya Hotel

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 6th October 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Exito Media Concepts, a globally acclaimed powerhouse in B2B technology events, proudly announces the 40th Edition of the BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit KSA 2026, the region's most prestigious and influential gathering of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) technology leaders.

Taking place at the Rosh Olaya Hotel, on 14th October 2026, the summit will bring together over 200+ senior leaders, including CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, Heads of Digital Transformation, Innovation, Technology, Data, Cybersecurity, Payments, and Banking Operations, alongside regulators, fintech leaders, technology providers, and industry experts to drive meaningful discussions, strategic collaboration, and the future of financial services in the Kingdom.



The BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit KSA is the premier executive platform dedicated to accelerating digital transformation and innovation across Saudi Arabia's banking, financial services, and insurance sector. It focuses on digital banking, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data and analytics, cloud transformation, customer experience, fintech innovation, and the future of financial services. Held under the theme “Where Technology Meets the Future of BFSI,” the 40th edition will examine how emerging technologies, regulatory developments and evolving customer expectations are reshaping the future of financial services in the Kingdom.

The summit will provide a focused environment for leaders to exchange practical insights, explore real-world use cases and develop strategies for intelligent, secure and data-driven financial management.



“The BFSI sector is entering a decisive phase of transformation, where technology, trust and resilience must advance together. The 40th edition of the BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit will provide a valuable platform for leaders to move beyond conversations and focus on practical strategies that can accelerate innovation, strengthen security and deliver better customer outcomes.”

Key Focus Areas at the Summit:

The summit will focus on the most critical opportunities and challenges facing Saudi Arabia's financial services ecosystem, including:

Guardrails for Growth: Compliance Strategies in a Digital-First World

2. What does it Mean to be an AI- First Bank? Rewriting the Enterprise for Intelligent Transformation

3. Agentic AI in Financial Services: From Automation to Autonomous Intelligence

4. Leading the Next Generation Insurance Enterprise

5. Building Resilient Banks: Cyber security Meets Business Continuity

6. Elevating Customer Experience in the BFSI Sector

Advisory Board

The event is guided by a distinguished Advisory Board including:



Zaid Kamhawi, Chief R&D Officer – SIMAH ( Saudi Credit Bureau) Abdulrahman Alonaizan, Chief Business Continuity Officer – Arab National Bank

CPD Certification

BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit- KSA is certified by the CPD Certification service. Attendees will receive a CPD certificate after attending the event and are eligible to earn up to 8 hours of CPD points.



Event Overview:

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene over 200+ senior leaders, including CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, Heads of Digital Transformation, Innovation, Technology, Data, Cybersecurity, Payments, and Banking Operations, alongside regulators, fintech leaders, technology providers, and industry experts to address the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the BFSI landscape in the Kingdom.

Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, the attendees will gain valuable insights from leading industry experts, participate in engaging panel discussions, and discover innovative technologies reshaping the BFSI sector.

Date: 14th October 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: Rosh Olaya Hotel

Website:

About Exito Media Concepts:

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit KSA is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

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