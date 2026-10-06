Asia's Growth Now Belongs To Silicon Valley

MENAFN - Asia Times) Southeast Asia's growth next year will be decided at meetings its finance ministers won't attend.

A few executives in California will soon settle next year's spending on data centers. Their decisions will do more to shape growth in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines than any budget those governments pass.

The World Bank has just raised its forecast for the region, and the factories, skills and supply chains behind it are genuine achievements. Yet AI-related goods account for more than 70% of export growth in those four economies, while growth in other exports is weak or negative.

Six of the region's economies shipped $1.4 trillion of AI hardware in 12 months. Nearly all of it feeds an investment wave led by a handful of American tech giants, equal to about 6% of US gross domestic product (GDP).

Their capital spending plans have become Asia's export order book. After the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, regional governments spent a generation making sure no outsider could again dictate the region's fortunes.