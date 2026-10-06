BRS Leader Arrested Over Banner Targeting Telangana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested BRS leader Manne Krishank in a case registered against him for a banner installed outside a hospital in Secunderabad with allegations against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his family.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media convenor was arrested from his residence and was taken to Gopalpuram Police Station of Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

A case was registered against him and others on Monday on a complaint lodged by Sai Kumar, a functionary of the ruling Congress party.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Krishank and others under sections 353 (2) and 352 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A banner reading“Congratulations, Revanth Garu-for Rs.13,200 crore" had appeared outside a hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday. The same day, police arrested two BRS leaders from Secunderabad Cantonment for installing the banner.

Krishank had alleged that Medicover Hospital was sold for around Rs 13,200 crore and accused the Chief Minister's family of using the transaction to convert black money into white.

Meanwhile, the BRS leader said he was arrested simply because the ruling party lacked the guts to provide an answer.

“I believe this is the first time someone has been arrested for holding a press conference at Telangana Bhavan. I revealed evidence and questioned the fact that individuals serving as directors in Medicover and Max Bupa are also directors in the schools being built by Revanth Reddy's daughter. I questioned how land worth Rs 200 crore was allocated to Tesseract, a company owned by Revanth Reddy's brother. Even after three days have passed, not a single person from Revanth Reddy's family has offered a response. I was arrested precisely because they lacked the courage to answer these questions,” he said.

Krishank was later taken to a court in Secunderabad, where he will be produced before a magistrate. Several BRS leaders reached the court to show solidarity with him.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, while reposting a tweet by Krishank on Tuesday, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

“You question the corruption of Rahul Gandhi Ji's unlimited ATM called Revanth Reddy. Of course the Feku Gandhi of 420 promises will get cases filed. File as many as you want Mr. Feku Gandhi; BRS will continue to expose the corrupt congress thugs. This is my promise to you. Many more to come,” wrote Rama Rao.