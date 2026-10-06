J&K Police Seize 1 Kg Drugs And Italian-Made Pistol In Drone-Drop Case In Jammu, Arrest Two

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 6 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin, opium and a pistol in connection with a suspected cross-border drone-dropping case in Jammu district on Tuesday.

The two accused were arrested in the Arnia sector during an investigation into the drone-dropping of arms and narcotics from across the International Border, the police said.

“During the interrogation of the duo, the accused disclosed that they had received two consignments through drone-dropping. One Italian-made Beretta pistol, two magazines, four live rounds, approximately 500 grams of heroin and 500 grams of opium were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Cross-border drone drops and aerial incursions from Pakistan have emerged as a major security challenge in Jammu and Kashmir, with terrorist organisations and smuggling syndicates using drones to transport weapons, explosives and narcotics.

In July this year, the Army and J&K Police launched joint search operations in Nandpur in Samba and Tarkundi-Saaj in Nowshera, Rajouri in Jammu division following nighttime sightings of suspected Pakistani drones near the International Border and Line of Control.

On March 1, the Army opened fire and deployed counter-drone measures after multiple quadcopters and a Pakistani drone crossed the LoC in the Digwar and Poonch sectors before retreating.

On January 10, a joint team of the Border Security Force and J&K Police Special Operations Group recovered a yellow-tape-wrapped package containing weapons from a stream bank in Paloora village, Samba, following a suspected cross-border drone drop.

Multiple drone incursions and sightings were reported across Poonch, Rajouri and Samba in January, prompting heightened security and the deployment of anti-drone measures.

The Ministry of Defence reported 791 drone incursions along India's western border in 2025, with security forces using jammers and spoofers to counter hundreds of aerial threats.

Security agencies have also flagged the use of drones to drop heroin, opium and synthetic drugs for narco-financing. Arms and ammunition, including pistols, grenades, improvised explosive devices, magnetic bombs and AK-47 ammunition, have also been transported through such drone drops.

Areas frequently targeted in such incidents include Arnia, Samba, Kathua, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch.