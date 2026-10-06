Turkey: Eight Students Injured In Stabbing At Middle School In Istanbul

MENAFN - IANS) Ankara, Oct 6 (IANS) As many as eight students were injured in a stabbing attack at a middle school in the Basaksehir district of Turkey's Istanbul on Tuesday, local media reported.

As per the initial reports, the fight erupted among students at Kayasehir Sheikh Shamil Imam Hatip Middle School for an unknown reason. The injured students were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police and medical teams were sent to the school after the incident was reported to them, Turkey's leading newspaper 'Daily Sabah' reported.

Istanbul's Governor's Office said that a probe has been launched into the incident. Initial reports have indicated that a female student from another school entered the school wearing the school uniform and stabbed students indiscriminately. The female student suspected of carrying out the attack has been detained by police.

Turkey's Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said eight injured students were undergoing treatment, including one in critical condition and two in moderate-to-severe condition and wished them a speedy recovery.

"I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to our students and their families who were injured in the fight that took place at one of our middle schools in Basakşehir. The treatments of our 8 injured individuals affected by the incident -1 in critical condition and 2 in moderate to severe condition - are continuing in our hospitals, and we are closely monitoring their health status. I wish them prompt healing," Memisoglu posted on X.

Earlier in April, nine people were killed and 13 others were injured after a shooting at a middle school in Turkey's Kahramanmaras, local media reported, citing Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci.

Kahramanmaras's Governor Mukerrem Unluer said that an eighth-class student at Ayser Calik Secondary School carried out the attack, Anadolu Agency reported. Unluer said that the student brought firearms in a backpack and opened fire indiscriminately after entering two classrooms.

Unluer said that the suspected attacker also died. Kahramanmaras Chief Public Prosecutor Ramazan Murat Tiryaki said that a probe has been launched into the attack.