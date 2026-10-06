HRW Slams Bangladesh's Ongoing Crackdown On Political, Civil Rights

The mass arrests of attendees at a small left-wing party's meeting in Dhaka on September 26 is the latest incident in the Bangladesh authorities' ongoing assault on civil and political rights, Human Rights Watch (HRW), a US-based human rights organisation, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police took around 290 supporters of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal into custody after members of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party's youth wing, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, claimed the gathering was a“secret” meeting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, which is banned. A court remanded 27 of those arrested to custody because it was alleged they had chanted“Joy Bangla” (Victory to Bengal), a slogan associated with the Awami League, it said.

A Cycle of Political Repression

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal was part of a 14-party alliance, led by the Awami League, that governed Bangladesh from 2009 until 2024, when it was toppled by student-led protests in which hundreds were killed by security forces. The current ruling party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, faced severe repression under the Awami League government. Since being elected in February, it has targeted its own perceived opponents with arbitrary detention, and hundreds of Awami League members are currently in jail, mostly without charge. Police have repeatedly raided alleged gatherings of Awami League supporters. On September 26, the same day as the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal meeting, police in Barisal detained 12 Awami League activists for allegedly holding a“secret” meeting to“plan sabotage”; two days later, 15 were arrested in Dhaka under the 2009 Anti-Terrorism Act on similar allegations. In both cases, those detained said they had gathered to mark Hasina's birthday.

HRW Condemns New Government's Actions

"During Hasina's authoritarian rule, there were widespread and grave rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and the arbitrary detention of political opponents. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party came to power promising to restore human rights and the rule of law. Instead, the new government has arbitrarily detained perceived opponents and rolled back human rights safeguards the interim government proposed", the statement said.

"International human rights law guarantees freedoms of expression and association for all. Past violations of those rights committed when the Awami League was in power cannot justify the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's current violations of the same rights. Bangladeshi history is rife with examples of where such repression can lead", it added. (ANI)

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