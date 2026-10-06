President Murmu Confers Degrees At AIIMS Bilaspur's 1St Convocation

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, today conferred degrees on the first graduating batch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur at the Institute's first Convocation, marking a major milestone in the growth of the institution and its contribution to medical education and healthcare in the country.

Addressing the graduating students, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, lauded the graduates and the gold medallists, as well as the parents, guardians and teachers who supported them through their academic course, according to the release. She stated that, as the first batch to graduate from AIIMS Bilaspur, they have a special role in shaping the identity and legacy of the institution. She implored them to uphold its reputation through their conduct, commitment and service, reminding them that the medical profession carries a responsibility towards humanity.

President's Address to Graduates

She encouraged the graduates to keep the needs of people at the centre of their work, particularly those living in remote and inaccessible areas with limited access to specialised healthcare. Given the geographical location of AIIMS Bilaspur, she asked the Institute and its graduates to work towards strengthening tertiary healthcare in the region, including through telemedicine, expert consultations, training of medical personnel and the use of modern technology.

The President also highlighted the role of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in reducing the financial burden of healthcare for economically vulnerable families, under which eligible beneficiaries receive health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year. She noted that more than ₹2 lakh crore has been spent on treatment under the scheme and asked stakeholders to endorse that information about these health protection measures reaches people in far-flung areas. She also stressed the need for leading institutions such as AIIMS to contribute to the development of basic and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Exhorting the graduates to remain lifelong learners, the President asked them to keep pace with changing medical practices and health services, while translating research into innovation that improves people's lives. "The field of medicine is not just a field of science and technology. It is actually a field of compassion and trust as well," she said.

Dignitaries Commend Graduates and Institute

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Kavinder Gupta commended the graduates on their achievement and highlighted the important role being played by AIIMS Bilaspur in bringing specialised healthcare closer to people in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states, particularly those from remote and tribal areas. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the occasion of AIIMS Bilaspur's inauguration, he noted that the Institute is extensively contributing to healthcare, education and research and has strengthened Himachal's footing in the health sector.

Conveying his regards to the graduating students, he reminded them that their degrees carry a responsibility towards society and the nation and urged them to place compassion, sensitivity and service at the centre of their professional journeys. He expressed confidence that the graduates would use their knowledge and service spirit to contribute to the nation and said,“I believe that these graduate students of AIIMS Bilaspur will make a new identity with their talent, their knowledge and their service spirit in various fields of the country and will make an important contribution in the construction of a Viksit Bharat.”

Union Health Minister on Medical Education Expansion

Speaking at the Occasion, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare JP Nadda expressed happiness and pride at witnessing the inaugural batch of AIIMS Bilaspur complete its academic journey. Highlighting the expansion of medical education in the country, he shared that the number of medical colleges has increased from 384 to over 800, while undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,348 to 1.42 lakh. Addressing the gathering, he shared the Government's target of adding 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029, including an allocation of ₹15,000 crore for the creation of 10,000 additional MBBS and PG seats.

Highlighting the expansion of the AIIMS network under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister noted that while the country had only one AIIMS for several decades, 16 new AIIMS have been established in the last 12 years. He urged the audience to recognise the scale of this expansion and the efforts to widen access to quality medical education and specialised healthcare across the country.

AIIMS Bilaspur's Rapid Growth

Speaking about AIIMS Bilaspur, Nadda noted that the Institute has expanded beyond its initial target of 750 beds and now has 776 beds, with 26 specialities and 15 super specialities fully functional. He highlighted the availability of complex surgical procedures, cardiac catheterisation interventions, neurosurgery, comprehensive care, cancer care and radiotherapy services, noting that this progress has been achieved within the last five years. He also shared that the Institute's OPD consultations have crossed 12 lakh and IPD admissions have crossed 1 lakh over the last four years.

Nadda spoke highly of the AIIMS Bilaspur faculty and staff for the pace at which the Institute has developed and expressed confidence in its continued growth. Addressing the graduating students, he urged them to uphold the reputation of AIIMS Bilaspur and carry its values of excellence and service into their professional journeys.“With your rapid growth, I am certain that very soon AIIMS Bilaspur will be at par with any other AIIMS in the country” he said, while expressing confidence that the graduates would provide high-quality services and work for humanity.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also extended his best wishes to the graduating students and AIIMS Bilaspur on the occasion. Gracing the event, Harsh Mahajan, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Lt Gen (Dr.) Daljit Singh (Retd.), Executive Director, AIIMS Bilaspur and Prof. (Dr.) Narendra Kumar Arora, President, AIIMS Bilaspur, were also present.

Inaugural Batch and Award Winners

A total of 92 students received their degrees at the ceremony: 43 MBBS, 26 BSc Honours Nursing, 9 BSc Allied Healthcare and 14 MD/MS students. The President also presented Gold Medals to meritorious students across disciplines in recognition of their academic performance. The awardees included Sagarika and Rakshit Vashishth from MBBS, Bhawna Thakral from BSc Allied Healthcare Science, Bhavya Malhotra from BSc Honours Nursing and Prateek Goel from MD, Community & Family Medicine.

AIIMS Bilaspur: A Journey of Growth

AIIMS Bilaspur began its academic endeavour with the induction of its first MBBS batch in January 2021, followed by the first batches of Allied Healthcare Sciences and Nursing Sciences in 2022. The Institute was formally inaugurated in October 2022 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, it has steadily expanded its academic, clinical and research capacities.

During 2024 to 2025, the Institute recorded more than 3 lakh OPD consultations and provided emergency medical services to over 17,000 people. More than 3,500 major surgeries, over 900 minor surgeries, more than 1,000 cardiac catheterisation procedures and over 3,200 dialysis sessions were carried out during the year, while its diagnostic laboratories conducted more than 10 lakh tests. The Institute currently has around 620 students pursuing various undergraduate, postgraduate and super specialty courses, reflecting its growing role in medical education alongside healthcare delivery.

The Convocation marks a significant step in AIIMS Bilaspur's institutional journey, as its pioneering batch moves from academic training into professional service. The newly qualified doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals and postgraduate specialists will attend patients and strengthen public health across the country. (ANI)

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