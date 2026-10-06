Which City Is Known As The 'Paris Of India'? Here's Fascinating Reason About It

Which city is called the Paris of India? Discover why Jaipur earned this fascinating nickname, from its grand architecture and planned streets to its distinctive cultural and historical charm.

The Eiffel Tower, beautiful buildings, and wide streets immediately come to mind when we think of Paris. You do not need to travel all the way to France to experience this vibe. We have a city right here in our country that people call the 'Paris of India'. Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur holds this proud title.

Jaipur looks incredibly beautiful. Builders did not just construct buildings randomly here. Planners designed the city using a proper master plan. Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II designed this city in the 18th century. The city features wide roads, perfectly interconnected streets, and beautiful building layouts. This makes Jaipur look absolutely stunning.

Why do people call Jaipur the Pink City?

People worldwide know Jaipur as the Pink City. The city authorities decorated the entire city in pink colour to welcome the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, in 1876. People have called it the Pink City ever since. But Jaipur's beauty goes beyond just its colour. The magnificent monuments bring a royal grandeur to the city.

Hawa Mahal is the first name that comes to mind when we talk about Jaipur. It looks like a massive decorative facade with hundreds of small windows and stunning lattice work. Royal women used to watch street festivals through these windows without stepping outside.

Jaipur offers much more than just forts. The old bazaars mesmerize tourists with colourful Rajasthani clothes, handcrafted jewellery, and beautiful handicrafts. Delicious Rajasthani food makes this trip even sweeter. Every tourist experiences India's history, culture, and architecture in one place here. You will not find the Eiffel Tower in this mini Paris. But the Hawa Mahal is just as famous in Jaipur as the Eiffel Tower is in Paris.

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