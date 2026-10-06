Innovation Sabres: Final Deadline Extended Until October 16

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK-The final deadline for the North American In2 SABRE Awards competition has been extended until October 16.While the primary focus for the In2 SABREs is the craft, and the astonishing variety of content created by public relations professionals every day, the competition has expanded to recognize the role that new technology plays in modern PR, and to celebrate forward-looking agencies and professionalsOf particular note, there are categories recognizing innovative agencies and individuals who are leaders in these disciplines, including:

Agency of the Future Data-Driven Agency of the Year Social Impact Agency of the Year Creative Leader of the Year Data Professional of the Year Innovator of the Year (Brand and Agency)

There are also categories for technology, as the tech stack becomes increasingly essential to success. There are categories for new products and services developed both by agencies and by suppliers and service providers to the PR industry, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence.



Judges include senior figures from companies including FedEx, Kenvie, Mars Food & Nutrition and Mastercard, and leading agencies such as M Booth, Burso, GolinKetchum, Real Chemistry, and Zeno.



Entrants can submit their work here.