Innovation Sabres: Final Deadline Extended Until October 16
While the primary focus for the In2 SABREs is the craft, and the astonishing variety of content created by public relations professionals every day, the competition has expanded to recognize the role that new technology plays in modern PR, and to celebrate forward-looking agencies and professionals
Of particular note, there are categories recognizing innovative agencies and individuals who are leaders in these disciplines, including:
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Agency of the Future
Data-Driven Agency of the Year
Social Impact Agency of the Year
Creative Leader of the Year
Data Professional of the Year
Innovator of the Year (Brand and Agency)
There are also categories for technology, as the tech stack becomes increasingly essential to success. There are categories for new products and services developed both by agencies and by suppliers and service providers to the PR industry, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence.
Judges include senior figures from companies including FedEx, Kenvie, Mars Food & Nutrition and Mastercard, and leading agencies such as M Booth, Burso, GolinKetchum, Real Chemistry, and Zeno.
Entrants can submit their work here.
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