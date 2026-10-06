MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness Signs A 10-Unit Development Agreement for the state of Utah with Experienced Multi-Unit Operator

October 06, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand (" Heal ") has signed a 10-unit development agreement for the state of Utah, USA, with an experienced multi-unit operator who will be the franchisee for all 10 locations. Heal is a quick-service restaurant (" QSR ") brand offering fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls and smoothies.







Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"This agreement marks another step forward in Heal's U.S. expansion, securing a 10-unit commitment in Utah with an experienced multi-unit operator who will own and operate all 10 locations," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Signed shortly after the successful opening of our first U.S. location in Lubbock, Texas, this agreement reinforces our confidence in Heal's growth potential across the United States."

"We see an opportunity to introduce Heal to Utah consumers seeking convenient options that complement busy, active lifestyles. Our focus will be on aligning the brand's smoothie bowls and smoothies with the right communities and locations, while maintaining the operating discipline and unit economics that underpin our growth strategy. With the same franchisee committed to all 10 locations, we can take a coordinated approach to market development, operations, and site selection which is already underway.







Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Looking ahead, we remain focused on growing through new restaurant openings and targeted acquisitions in Canada and the United States. By carefully selecting experienced franchisees and strong real estate, we will continue to advance our disciplined growth strategy, with a focus on operational execution and strong unit economics."

" We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ....

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, iQ Food Co., and others.







Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: or email ... If you wish to contact us please call: 1-877-589-8805

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.