MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) WELLSTAR to Open the Market at the TSX on October 7, 2026, and Introduces Senior Leadership Team

October 06, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR will open the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 7, 2026, to celebrate the Company's recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company also introduces its senior leadership team, which combines proven technology operators and product builders with deep finance, go-to-market and digital health expertise.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (TSXV: WSTR) (the "Company" or "WELLSTAR" ), a leading provider of digital health solutions for Canadian healthcare providers, is pleased to announce that members of its leadership team, joined by the leadership team of WELL Health Technologies Corp. ( "WELL" ) and other key partners and advisors, will open the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange ( "TSX" ) on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in celebration of the Company's recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" ). The event will be live streamed by the TMX Group at the following link: .

The Company is also pleased to introduce its senior leadership team, which combines proven technology operators, experienced product development leaders, public company finance and M&A expertise, seasoned SaaS sales and marketing leaders, and healthcare specialists with experience scaling customer operations and leading digital health strategy at the provincial and national level.

Amir Javidan, Chief Executive Officer and Director of WELLSTAR, commented, "Opening the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange is a proud moment for our team as we mark our first days as a public company. Our senior leadership team brings deep experience across healthcare technology, product development, finance, corporate development, go-to-market and customer operations, and I am confident we have the right team in place to execute our strategy, scale our platform and build long-term value for our shareholders and the healthcare providers we serve."

WELLSTAR's Senior Leadership Team

Amir Javidan, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mr. Javidan is a technology and operations executive with over 20 years of experience and two successful exits. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of WELLSTAR since its formation, during which time the Company has raised $162 million in financings, approximately doubled its revenue in two years and become a leading provider of digital health solutions across Canada. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer of WELL, where he played a pivotal role in building it from its early stages into the largest owner-operator of outpatient medical clinics in Canada and a company with over $1.5 billion in annual revenue. Previously, he led operations at TIO Networks, which was acquired by PayPal, and helped scale Avigilon from a stealth-mode start-up to a public company with a market cap of more than $1 billion. He holds a Computer Engineering degree from the University of British Columbia.

Darren Hoegler, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Hoegler brings more than 25 years of finance and leadership experience across the healthcare, biotechnology, and aerospace and defence industries. His expertise spans financial strategy, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and reporting, and treasury and risk management. Before joining WELLSTAR, he held executive and senior finance roles at WELL Health Technologies, MDA, Zymeworks and Angiotech, following several years in KPMG's audit practice. Mr. Hoegler is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with honours from the University of British Columbia.

Ammar Shah, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy

Mr. Shah is a corporate development and strategy leader with over nine years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and growth strategy. He leads deal origination, evaluation and integration efforts across WELLSTAR's platforms. Mr. Shah is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Ryan MacNeil, Chief of Staff

Mr. MacNeil is a health leader with a background in industrial engineering and health system transformation. Prior to joining WELLSTAR, he held an executive role with the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness, where he led digital strategy and governance initiatives to drive system-wide change. A founding member of the Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub, he has helped shape the strategic direction for health innovation in Atlantic Canada and chaired AI for Health nationally on behalf of Health Canada.

Nikki Gore, Vice President, Marketing

Ms. Gore is a marketing leader with over 30 years of experience developing and implementing integrated marketing strategies and building high-performance marketing teams for B2B technology companies, from start-ups to enterprises. Before joining WELLSTAR, she owned and operated a successful marketing consultancy whose clients included start-up and growth companies such as Kobo, League, Security Compass and Nudge Rewards (Axonify).

James Power, Vice President, Sales

Mr. Power has 20 years of experience as a revenue and go-to-market executive across SaaS and technology. He specializes in building scalable go-to-market systems, revenue architecture and efficient growth engines across product-led and sales-led motions, partnering closely with executive leadership to drive durable, capital-efficient growth.

Kate Horricks, Vice President, Corporate Controller

Ms. Horricks brings over 25 years of finance and accounting experience across public and private technology companies, with experience in financial reporting, controllership, financial planning and analysis, and finance transformation. Before joining WELLSTAR, she served as Corporate Controller at Matterport, part of the finance leadership team as the company transitioned from a venture-backed technology start-up to a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant, has an MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University.

Jeff Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer, OceanMD

Mr. Kavanagh has over 30 years of experience in the software industry, with roles spanning software development to product leadership. At WELLSTAR, he leads OceanMD, the EMR-integrated platform at the centre of the Company's Patient Engagement and Ocean Provider Networks solutions. Prior to founding OceanMD, he was Director of Research and Development at Nelnet, where he oversaw the development and operations of a leading direct marketing platform in the education industry. He holds a degree in Engineering Science from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management.

Paul Casey, President, Clinical Platform Group

Mr. Casey has extensive experience in the healthcare sector and has helped bring many technologies to market. At WELLSTAR, he leads the Clinical Platform Group, anchored by the OSCAR Pro EMR platform and Nexus AITM platform, delivering digital health technology solutions to thousands of healthcare providers, helping them better support their patients' health. Previous roles have included business development and sales leadership in the EMR space with TELUS Health and QHR Technologies. He holds an M.Sc. and an MBA.

Jonathan Denbok, President, Billing Solutions

Mr. Denbok oversees commercial strategy, operations and product scaling for WELLSTAR's revenue cycle management and medical billing platforms. He brings extensive operational experience in vertical market software, post-merger integration and commercial scaling. Before joining WELLSTAR, he spent several years at Constellation Software Inc., most notably serving as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Vencora, part of Volaris Group.

John Solomos, Chief Executive Officer, BlueBird iT

Mr. Solomos founded BlueBird iT to address the technical challenges clinics faced during Canada's initial wave of EMR adoption. He has built BlueBird iT into a healthcare-focused managed IT and cybersecurity services provider serving thousands of clinics across Canada, and a custom integration partner to tier-one healthcare technology vendors including OntarioMD, TELUS Health, Kroll and Ocean. BlueBird iT is TELUS Health's national field service partner for its clinical technology suite.

Dr. Andrew Bond, Chief Health Officer and Head of Public Sector

Dr. Bond is a physician executive with over 20 years of experience and currently leads clinical governance, government and public affairs, and public sector business development at WELL, and also provides direct support in these areas to WELLSTAR. He has practiced medicine across Canada and has held numerous clinical, administrative and academic leadership roles. He is a Board Member of AMS Healthcare and a Fellow of the College of Family Physicians of Canada. Dr. Bond holds a BScH from Queen's University, an MD from the University of Ottawa, an MHA from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy and an MBA from MIT, and completed his residency in primary care at the University of Toronto, where he continues to serve as a Faculty Member in the Department of Family and Community Medicine.

WELLSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Amir Javidan"

Amir Javidan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (TSXV: WSTR) is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. The Company provides a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using its products and services. Its solutions serve primary care and specialist physicians, health systems and public-sector organizations through a complete suite of AI-enabled offerings, including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, digital health applications and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at wellstar.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, the scaling of its platforms and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the retention of key personnel, continued adoption of the Company's products by healthcare providers and general economic and regulatory conditions, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update it except as required by law.

For further information:

Pardeep Sangha

Vice President, Investor Relations

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604-628-7266







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Source: WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.