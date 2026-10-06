MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Surge Digital to Present at the 2026 Cantech Investment Conference

October 06, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Surge Digital Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Surge Digital Inc. (TSXV: SRGE) (OTCQB: SRGDF) (WKN: A2PS9W) (" Surge " or the " Company "), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and TerraZero, is pleased to announce that it will present at the 2026 Cantech Investment Conference, taking place on October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario.

Fraser Matthews, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a corporate presentation outlining Surge's strategy and its four strategic pillars: an everything app for digital assets through Netcoins, Crypto as a Service for fintechs and enterprises, blockchain intelligence through Blockchain Intelligence Group, and stablecoin payments. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and capital markets professionals throughout the day.

Presentation details

Event: 2026 Cantech Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Location: Arcadian Loft, Toronto, ON

Investors interested in booking a one-on-one meeting with management can do so through the conference's investor platform or by contacting ....

"Cantech puts us in front of exactly the investors we want to reach as Surge enters its next chapter," said Fraser Matthews, CEO of Surge Digital. "We've rebuilt the company around regulated digital asset infrastructure, and this is our first opportunity to walk the Toronto investment community through that strategy in person."

A copy of the Company's investor presentation will be available on the Company's website at following the conference.