Italian Multi-Purpose Combat Ship To Make Port Call In Port Klang
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (NNN) -- The Italian Navy's Multi-Purpose Combat Ship (MPCS) Giovanni Delle Bande Nere will make a port call at Port Klang from Oct 8 to 11, as part of its operational projection in the Indo-Pacific quadrant.
According to the Italian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur's website, the ship, which set sail on May 3 from Taranto, Italy, will make 10 port calls during the deployment, consolidating Italy's presence in the region as part of wider international cooperation, with the aim of showcasing the 'Italian System' in technological, industrial and cultural terms, and promoting Italian excellence during the major events organised throughout the visits.
The embassy said the visit reaffirmed the Italian Ministry of Defence's commitment to demonstrate Italy's capability to operate in global maritime contexts and strengthen cooperation with partner navies, thereby promoting the protection of maritime communication lines and freedom of navigation.
A presentation on the Italian defence industry will be held on board the vessel on Oct 8.
--NNN
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