Azerbaijani Tumbler Claims Two Golds At Major Gymnastics Events In UK

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani national team tumbler Tofig Aliyev has won two gold medals at the 2026 National Age Group Finals and British Championships in the United Kingdom.

Tofig Aliyev competed in the tumbling events at both competitions and secured first place on each occasion.

The Azerbaijani gymnast first claimed gold at the National Age Group Finals. He then repeated the success at the British Championships, scoring 29.100 points in the final.

Tofig Aliyev's two victories add another strong result to Azerbaijan's performances in trampoline and tumbling gymnastics.

Azerbaijani gymnasts have achieved notable results in international competitions in recent years, winning medals at European and world-level events in several disciplines.

These achievements reflect the steady development of gymnastics in the country and the work of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in supporting national teams and preparing athletes for major international competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.