Russian Shelling Leaves Number Of Residents Without Gas In Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy branch of Gazmerezhi reported this on Telegram.

"Gas networks in Sumy were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. As a result, 147 apartments were temporarily left without gas," the statement said.

It was noted that specialists are already working to repair the damage.

Residents are being asked to shut off the valves in front of their gas appliances.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv region leave seven killed, 80 injured over past day

Gazmerezhi said it would provide additional information once gas supplies have been restored.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day from the morning of October 5 to the morning of October 6, Russian forces carried out more than 30 attacks on 23 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. There were fatalities and injuries.