Russians Attack Sumy With Drones: Apartment Building Hit, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy regional office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported this on Telegram.

"Today, Sumy came under attack by Russian UAVs. One of the strikes hit the level of the fourth floor of a 10-story residential building. Two casualties have been reported so far, including a 16-year-old boy," the statement said.

DSNS specialists inspected the area and provided the necessary assistance to residents.

Later, Regional Military Administration chief Oleh Hryhorov reported that the boy sustained minor injuries and was receiving the necessary medical care.

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"A woman was also injured - she was treated at the scene," Hryhorov added.

He said that Russian forces deliberately targeted a residential area in a neighborhood of the regional capital.

The attack damaged windows in the apartment building and a kindergarten. At the time of the attack, the children were in a shelter, and none of them were injured. Several vehicles were also damaged.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Russian strike in Sumy left nearly 150 apartments without gas.