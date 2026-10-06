Tactical Initiative In Vovchansk Sector Generally On Ukraine's Side - Trehubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in a comment to Ukrinform regarding information from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) that Ukrainian Defense Forces had liberated approximately 10 square kilometers of forested terrain east of Vovchansk.

"We are currently refraining from actively commenting on this area because most of the operations there involve a contest for control of the gray zone, and the situation is changing quite dynamically," the spokesperson said.

According to him, because the situation is so fluid, information about control of particular areas can change even before it is reported publicly.

Russian forces try to expand area of control along border in Sumy region but fail - Trehubov

"I would wait for the situation to stabilize more clearly," Trehubov added.

At the same time, he said that, overall, within the area of responsibility, the tactical initiative is currently more on the side of Ukrainian forces.

"After the summer, the Russians have somewhat run out of steam, reduced the intensity of their offensive operations, and switched to creative psychotherapy - drawing fantastical maps on which they control Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchanski Khutory, Polohy, and even Kupiansk," the spokesperson said.

Trehubov also stressed that the desired outcome for the Defense Forces is to push Russian forces back to the state border, which would help protect the territory between the border and Kharkiv from infiltration and shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, during the previous day, October 5, Ukrainian units repelled four Russian attack in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector. The enemy attempted to advance toward Izbytske, Ternova, Lyman, and Rybalchyne.

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