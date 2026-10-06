Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Jordan on Tuesday condemned continued attacks by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, including attempts to target Mecca and Medina and attacks on civilian and economic facilities in several Saudi cities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs described the attacks as a blatant violation of Saudi sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in confronting Houthi attacks and its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security, stability, sovereignty, resources, citizens, and residents.

It also reiterated Jordan's support for Yemen's legitimate government and for resolving the Yemeni crisis on the basis of recognized frameworks that restore security and stability, preserve Yemen's unity and sovereignty, and meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

The ministry further affirmed Jordan's support for Saudi efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement in Yemen and for its leadership of the coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government.

//Petra// AO