Social Development Minister, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Social Development Minister Wafaa Bani Mustafa and Turkish Ambassador Hakan Karaçay discussed cooperation on Tuesday in social services and social protection.

Bani Mustafa reviewed ministry programs and services for target groups, as well as efforts to develop Jordan's social protection system and improve service delivery.

She also highlighted a memorandum of understanding signed between Jordan's Ministry of Social Development and Türkiye's Ministry of Family and Social Services on the sidelines of a high-level Arab conference held in Amman late last year.

The memorandum provides a framework for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in family protection, services for women, children, and older people, and support for persons with disabilities.

Bani Mustafa said the two sides could also exchange experience and best practices in social-service development, family protection, disability services, and care for older people.

The meeting also covered possible cooperation through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, particularly the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC), in areas including economic empowerment, poverty reduction, and livelihoods.

The Turkish ambassador said his country is interested in expanding cooperation with Jordan in social and development fields of mutual interest.

//Petra// AO