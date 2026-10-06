Army Chief, Bahraini Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Harasis and Bahraini Ambassador Khalifa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa discussed Tuesday military and defense cooperation and the latest regional developments.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed issues of mutual interest in the military and defense fields and ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

The Bahraini ambassador expressed appreciation for Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting regional security and peace and stressed the importance of continuing military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by senior Jordan Armed Forces officers and Bahrain's military attaché in Amman.

//Petra// AO