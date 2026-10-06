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Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Community Visits Aghoghlan Monastery In Lachin (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, October 6. A visit was organized to the Aghoghlan Monastery, located in the Lachin region, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
Representatives of Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi religious community visited the historical and religious site.
During the visit, members of the community conducted religious ceremonies and offered prayers at the monastery.
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