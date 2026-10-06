Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Attends 153Rd IPU Assembly Opening (PHOTO)
This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).
According to the report, Tanzanian Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament Mussa Zungu, IPU President Tulia Ackson, and the organization's Secretary General Anda Filip delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.
The speeches highlighted the relevance of the discussions to be held during the assembly.
The event addressed the importance of cooperation among national parliaments within the modern system of international relations, as well as the activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
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