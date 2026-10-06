EBC Financial Group At Ifx EXPO Asia 2026 Covering Markets, Technology, And Industry Dialogue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EBC will offer a closer look at some of its newest developments and share news of the EBC Group Foundation

HONG KONG, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia's trading landscape is evolving rapidly. Technology is accelerating access to market information and trading tools, while regulators across the region continue to adapt to a changing financial environment. That push and pull between growth, and oversight will shape many of the conversations at iFX EXPO Asia 2026, running from 7 to 9 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

More than 5,000 professionals from over 130 countries are expected to attend, and EBC Financial Group (EBC) will be among them at Booth 4, presenting its latest developments and joining three sessions on the conference programme.

Why Asia, Why Now

For EBC, the event comes at an important moment for the region. Asia remains one of the world's most active and diverse trading markets, with individual countries taking different approaches to regulation, product access and financial technology.

"Trading is changing fast. Technology, shifting trader and investor behaviour, and ongoing global volatility are reshaping how markets work," said Andria Phiniefs, Marketing Director at EBC Financial Group. "That makes this the right time to connect with traders and partners in Asia as we unveil our newest innovations."

"iFX brings the forex and brokerage industry together in one place making it the ideal place to connect with our traders as well as announce our latest innovations," Phiniefs added. "Join our speakers on Thursday and Friday as they explore the issues shaping the next phase of trading, regulation, and technology. Then visit us at Booth 4 to continue the conversation and see what EBC is working on."

Three Sessions, One Thread

EBC's sessions follow a clear line of questions. Where is the next opportunity in trading and investment? How can trading firms grow without breaking the rules? And once traders have the data, how do they make better decisions with it?

The first question opens the programme. On Thursday 8 October, from 13:20 to 13:50 in the Speaker Hall, Christopher Stiegeler, Chief Operating Officer of EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited, moderates a panel on Asia's next major trading opportunity and its growing regulatory challenges. Panellists will discuss regulatory uncertainty, product innovation and the different approaches to trading across the region.

The second follows on Friday 9 October. From 11:00 to 11:40, Charles Lagares, General Counsel of EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited, moderates "The Compliance Tightrope: How Fast Can Finance Grow Without Breaking the Rules?" The panel looks at how financial firms can expand while keeping pace with changing regulation, emerging technology and more complex compliance demands.

The third brings the two together. From 14:40 to 15:10 at the Mastery Hub, Dr Parker Tian, Head of EBC AI Lab, joins Stiegeler and Lagares for "The Data Isn't Enough: Contextual Intelligence for Trading Decisions". The session starts from a simple idea. Raw data alone rarely tells the full story. Trader behaviour, market conditions and individual trading patterns add the context that turns information into more relevant decisions. This thinking underpins EBC's approach to AI-driven trading.

Delegates can add all three sessions to their agenda through the iFX EXPO app.

Find EBC at the Show

iFX EXPO Asia 2026 runs from 7 to 9 October in Hall 3FG of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai. EBC is at Booth 4 and speaks in the Speaker Hall and Mastery Hub on Thursday 8 October and Friday 9 October. Online registration closes at 09:00 (UTC+8) on Wednesday 7 October.

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Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities ("EBC"). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or past investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

EBC Financial Group, headquartered in London, UK, is a comprehensive financial services group licensed and operating in multiple key jurisdictions worldwide. The group offers over 200 Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including foreign exchange, precious metals, energy, stock indices, US stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. With branches in major global financial centres such as Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and Hong Kong, its service network covers over 100 countries and regions.

Regulation is the cornerstone of trust in the financial industry. EBC 's various operating entities hold financial regulatory licenses issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), strictly adhering to local regulatory rules in their operations.

Leveraging its FCA-regulated liquidity access, EBC has established long-term and stable partnerships with over 50 leading banks and non-bank liquidity providers globally. By integrating clearing-grade liquidity quotes, EBC provides clients with direct access to the primary liquidity market, delivering highly competitive institutional-grade liquidity depth and bank-level spreads, allowing clients to easily enjoy extremely low transaction costs. All clients within the group can enjoy top-tier liquidity access through its FCA license; even for offshore accounts, quotes and orders are ultimately processed by a UK company. Combining big data and AI algorithms to optimize order matching mechanisms, EBC achieves over 87.6% of its orders executed at more favourable prices. For high-frequency and high-volume traders, EBC offers the customized EBC Private Room, a dedicated segregated trading channel that conceals trading orders and avoids market order manipulation. EBC is also one of the few licensed brokers in the industry capable of providing qualified professional investors with FCA liquidity clearing accounts with leverage up to 100x.

The Group's core management team has over 30 years of experience working in large global financial institutions, having gone through multiple complete financial cycles. They have held core management positions in institutions regulated by the FCA, SEC, and CFTC, and their expertise covers key areas such as brokerage business, operations management, compliance and governance, and corporate risk management.

EBC has been named World Finance's "Best Broker in the World" for four consecutive years, earning the trust of over 5 million registered users worldwide. Upholding a long-term perspective, the Group actively fulfils its social responsibilities: as an official partner of FC Barcelona, it collaborates with the University of Oxford's Department of Economics to promote financial education, supports the UN Foundation's "United to Beat Malaria" project, and partners with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) to advance women's empowerment and social equity.

Media Contact:

Faiz Alavi Sulaiman

Global Public Relations Senior Executive

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Aldric Tinker

Global Public Relations Lead

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EBC firmly believes that everyone who trades seriously deserves to be treated seriously.