ALL Trial Lawyers Expands Child Welfare Defense Across Five Southern California Counties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Trial Defense Firm Protects Parental Rights and Professional Licenses Against DCFS, SSA-CFS, DPSS, and CFWB Inquiries at Edelman, Lamoreaux, Meadow Lark, and Regional Courthouses.

ALL Trial Lawyers, APC, a leading Southern California trial defense law firm, has formally expanded its dedicated child welfare and juvenile dependency defense practice across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties. Led by founding attorney Mohammad Abuershaid (California State Bar No. 297270), the firm provides targeted pre-petition investigation defense, emergency detention advocacy, and administrative Child Abuse Central Index (CACI) grievance representation for parents, guardians, and licensed professionals facing agency scrutiny.

In California child protection proceedings, time is the critical variable. When county child welfare agencies initiate unannounced home visits, emergency safety plans, or non-accidental trauma investigations, parents who lack early legal counsel often face immediate child removal under California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) § 300. Once a case is filed in the juvenile court, parents lose months navigating rigid statutory timelines. ALL Trial Lawyers bridges this procedural gap by intervening during the earliest administrative contacts-frequently resolving inquiries before formal dependency petitions are submitted.

Five-County Jurisdictional Reach and Specialized Venues

Because each Southern California county operates under distinct administrative bodies and specialized juvenile courts, ALL Trial Lawyers deploys localized defense strategies tailored to specific regional agencies:



Los Angeles County: Litigating civil child welfare petitions initiated by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) at the Edmund D. Edelman Children's Court in Monterey Park and the Alfred J. McCourtney Juvenile Justice Center in Lancaster. Representation focuses on challenging warrantless social worker home entries under Fourth Amendment protections (Calabretta v. Floyd), cross-over allegations from family court custody disputes, and defense against WIC § 300(b) failure-to-protect petitions.

Orange County: Managing administrative inquiries by the Orange County Social Services Agency (SSA) – Children and Family Services (CFS) and litigating all juvenile dependency filings centralized at the Lamoreaux Justice Center (LJC) in Orange. The firm provides pre-filing intervention during Child Abuse Registry (CAR) assessments and challenges coercive Voluntary Family Maintenance (VFM) agreements.

Riverside County: Defending parents facing investigations by the Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) – Children's Services Division (CSD) across the Riverside Juvenile Courthouse (County Farm Rd), the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, and the Indio Juvenile Courthouse (Oasis St). Focus areas include emergency 72-hour detention hearings, expedited relative placement motions under WIC § 361.3, and hospital hold defense.

San Diego County: Advocating before the Child and Family Well-Being Department (CFWB) (formerly Child Welfare Services / CWS) and representing families at the Meadow Lark Juvenile Court in Kearny Mesa. Representation covers complex forensic child abuse pediatric allegations, Rady Children's Hospital Chadwick Center investigations, and Team Decision-Making (TDM) meetings. San Bernardino County: Navigating inquiries initiated by Children and Family Services (CFS) with proceedings centralized at the San Bernardino Juvenile Dependency Court on Gilbert Street. Practice priorities include contested jurisdictional hearings and defense against Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA) referrals from academic institutions and medical clinics.

Protecting Careers, Security Clearances, and CACI Standing

Beyond preserving parental custody, ALL Trial Lawyers provides aggressive defense for licensed professionals-including physicians, nurses, teachers, attorneys, and corporate executives-whose livelihoods are jeopardized by county investigations.

If an agency makes an administrative“substantiated” finding, California law mandates reporting the individual to the California Department of Justice for inclusion on the Child Abuse Central Index (CACI). Inclusion on the CACI can result in mandatory employment termination, professional license revocation, and the loss of federal security clearances.

“When child protective services knocks on your door, you are facing a specialized civil apparatus with the power to tear your family apart,” said Mohammad Abuershaid, Managing Partner of ALL Trial Lawyers.“Too many parents wait until the initial detention hearing at Edelman, Lamoreaux, or Meadow Lark to seek counsel. Our early pre-petition intervention protects constitutional rights, shields parents from coercive safety plans, and keeps allegations from escalating to formal court petitions.”

About ALL Trial Lawyers, APC

ALL Trial Lawyers, APC is a premier California trial defense practice with offices across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties. The firm is recognized for its specialized focus in juvenile dependency defense (WIC § 300), and child protective services investigation defense. With thousands of cases successfully handled, the firm provides 24/7 emergency pre-petition consultation and trial representation to preserve family unity and protect parental rights. For more information, visit .

Media & Legal Intake Contact:

Mohammad Abuershaid, Lead Trial Attorney

ALL Trial Lawyers

Toll-Free 24/7 Legal Hotline: (866) 811-4255

Main Orange County Office: 333 City Blvd West, Suite 1742, Orange, CA 92868

Los Angeles Office: 10880 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1101, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Riverside Office: 11801 Pierce St, Suite 200, Riverside, CA 92505

San Bernardino Office: 473 E Carnegie Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92408

San Diego / La Jolla Office: 888 Prospect St, Suite 200, La Jolla, CA 92037

Website:





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ALL Trial Lawyers Expands Child Welfare Defense Across Five Southern California Counties

CONTACT: Mohammad Abuershaid...