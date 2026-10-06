FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2026 Earnings And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Also Schedules Investor Meeting in New York City on Thursday, December 10, 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (Nasdaq: FTAI; the“Company” or“FTAI”) plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2026. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website,

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 29, 2026 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2026 on

Investor Meeting

The Company also announced that it plans to host an Investor Meeting in New York City on Thursday, December 10, 2026. Members of FTAI's leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the Company's strategy and long-term growth opportunities across its Aerospace Products, Strategic Capital and Power businesses. Additional details regarding the event, including registration and webcast information, will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website,, in advance of the event.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world's most essential markets. Additional information is available at

For further information, please contact:

FTAI:

Charlie Arestia

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 276-4418

...

Media:

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449