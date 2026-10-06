Portillo's And OREO Brand Go Beyond The Ordinary This Halloween By Launching A Trio Of Tantalizing Treats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portillo's famous cake collides with milk's favorite cookie for three new creations – the OREO Shake, OREO Cake and OREO Cake Shake

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's fans know the brand's famous chocolate cake and cake shakes are simply out of this world. Now, as spooky season gets into full swing, Portillo's is teaming up with the OREO brand to introduce a trio of new treats: the OREO Shake, OREO Cake and OREO Cake Shake. Available nationwide for a limited time starting October 6, this iconic collaboration gives guests even more flavor-packed menu items to complete their favorite Portillo's meal.

"At Portillo's, innovation starts with understanding what our guests love, and amplifying it,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer of Portillo's.“That's why we've reimagined our dessert lineup with three distinctive offerings that bring together the rich flavors of our famous cake and shakes with the unmistakable taste of OREO cookies. We're excited to introduce an iconic pairing that is both playful and perfectly indulgent, just in time for the Halloween season."

Portillo's has built a loyal following around its desserts, with the brand's beloved chocolate cake becoming one of the most talked-about items on the menu – the kind of treat guests build entire orders around. This new collaboration featuring OREO cookies gives fans three new ways to experience that spirit of indulgence:



OREO Shake: Portillo's creamy hand-spun vanilla shake, loaded with crushed OREO cookie pieces in every sip.

OREO Cake: A delicate, moist white cake mixed with crushed OREO cookie pieces, iced with sweet OREO frosting and topped with OREO cookie pieces. OREO Cake Shake: A creamy hand-spun vanilla shake mixed with OREO Cake and topped with crushed OREO cookie pieces.



The OREO Cake Shake draws its roots from one of Portillo's signature creations: the original Chocolate Cake Shake, born from a simple idea – blend the brand's famous cake right into a creamy shake. That creative twist quickly became a guest favorite in its own right, and decades later, the same spirit of invention shaped this collaboration, giving fans three brand-new ways to enjoy Portillo's cake with one of the world's most beloved cookies.

"The OREO brand has always been about turning a delicious cookie into something people build memories around, and this collaboration with Portillo's does exactly that," said Matt Foley, Vice President, OREO. "Bringing our cookie into Portillo's famous cake, in three different ways, gives fans a fresh, playful way to enjoy OREO cookies beyond the pack."

Portillo's is also offering members of its Portillo's Perks loyalty program a hauntingly delicious limited-time deal. From October 12-18, Perks members can enjoy a $1 slice of OREO Cake with a purchase of $5 or more.*

The OREO Shake, OREO Cake and OREO Cake Shake are available nationwide at Portillo's locations beginning October 6, 2026, while supplies last. For more information, to find your nearest restaurant, or to place an order, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo's on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

*Limit of one (1) discounted cake slice per qualifying transaction. Additional terms and exclusions apply. See offer for details.

About Portillo's

Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of delicious Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo's is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo's operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve guests with the food they love. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo's is on a mission to bring its unbeatable food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

Guests can join Portillo's Perk, the brand's loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo's App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo's website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believable Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo's ships its iconic food to all 50 states via its website.

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OREO® is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook