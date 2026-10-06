KBR Awarded Offshore Engineering Contract Supporting Aramco's Marjan Field Development Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has been awarded a project by Aramco to support the upgrade of facilities across the Marjan offshore field in the Arabian Gulf.

Under the contract, KBR will provide engineering and project execution services to support key offshore processing, gas compression, and power infrastructure facilities within the Marjan field.

The project is expected to maintain the Marjan field's production capacity through recent field developments. It is also expected to help advance associated gas processing capabilities and strengthen long-term performance of critical offshore assets through the integration of digital technologies, automation, and power system enhancements.

"For KBR, this award reflects our long project execution relationship with Aramco," said Jay Ibrahim, President, Sustainable Technology Solutions, KBR. "By combining our deep offshore engineering expertise with advanced automation and digital integration, we aim to help achieve Aramco's expectations."

KBR has supported major energy projects across the Middle East for decades, delivering engineering, technology, and program management solutions that help customers optimize performance, improve reliability, and address evolving energy infrastructure needs.

The engineering work is expected to be executed primarily from KBR's Houston and Al-Khobar offices, leveraging the company's decades of experience delivering complex offshore energy infrastructure projects in the Middle East and around the world.

About KBR

KBR is a global, capital-light lifecycle solutions company serving customers in high-complexity industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. Through its advisory, technical, engineering and operating expertise, KBR helps customers shape investments, reduce risk, deploy complex technologies, improve performance and deliver reliable outcomes across the asset lifecycle.

Following the planned separation of the Mission Technology Solutions business, KBR will operate as a focused standalone company with differentiated customer relationships, global execution capabilities and a capital-efficient business model. The company is positioned to benefit from long-term secular growth trends across energy security, energy transition, industrial modernization, and infrastructure investment. KBR's 15,000 employees operate across more than 40 countries.

About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's engineering and project execution services and spin-off of the Mission Technology Solutions business, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

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