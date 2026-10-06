Toronto Investor Louai Alrifai Surpasses $120 Million In Commercial Real Estate Holdings Across Ontario And Saskatchewan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Alrifai Real Estates, founded 2008, holds over 800,000 square feet of commercial space and 100+ commercial acres, built entirely with proprietary capital.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alrifai Real Estates, the private commercial real estate holding company founded by Toronto investor Louai Alrifai, has surpassed $120 million in portfolio value. The portfolio spans more than 800,000 square feet of gross leasable area and over 100 commercial acres across Ontario and Saskatchewan.Established in 2008 and headquartered in Toronto, the firm has grown into one of Canada's most active private buyers of distressed and undervalued commercial assets. Its holdings include regional enclosed shopping centres, medical and urban core commercial buildings, and strategic industrial land along the Highway 401 corridor."We buy what institutions walk away from," said Louai Alrifai, President and CEO of Alrifai Real Estates. "Power of sale, court ordered, complex files. We close unconditionally, reposition the asset, and hold it. No partners, no funds, no outside capital. Every acquisition is made with our own money, and every dollar of equity stays in the portfolio."The firm's most prominent recent acquisition is Gateway Mall, a 400,000 square foot regional enclosed shopping centre in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, acquired in 2026 and now under active repositioning with national anchor tenants and a releasing program underway. The purchase marked the firm's expansion into Western Canada and drew coverage from retail industry press.Since its founding, Alrifai Real Estates has completed more than 20 commercial acquisitions. The firm's strategy is contrarian and disciplined: buy below replacement cost in situations that demand certainty and speed, close without financing conditions, and create equity on the day of closing rather than waiting for the market."Sole ownership is the edge," Alrifai added. "When one person can commit, close, and carry an asset, you win the files that take too long for committees."The firm continues to evaluate acquisitions across Ontario and Saskatchewan, with a focus on enclosed retail, medical commercial, and industrial land.ABOUT ALRIFAI REAL ESTATES:Alrifai Real Estates is a Canadian private commercial real estate holding company established in 2008 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The firm is the sole owner of a $120M+ commercial portfolio spanning more than 800,000 square feet of gross leasable area and over 100 commercial acres across Ontario and Saskatchewan. More information: and /louai-alrifai

Louai Alrifai

Alrifai Real Estates

+1 437-999-5406

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Toronto Investor Louai Alrifai Surpasses $120 Million in Commercial Real Estate Holdings Across Ontario and Saskatchewan News Provided By Alrifai Real Estates October 06, 2026, 09:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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