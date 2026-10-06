Hexaview Named A Select Partner In Anthropic's Claude Partner Network

Services Track recognition validates Hexaview's Claude delivery practice and its commitment to production-grade agentic AI for enterprise clients.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- No one hands a services firm a partner tier. It is earned by going deep on a platform, building with it every day, and putting it in front of real customers who expect production results. Today, Hexaview Technologies announced that it has been named a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network, Services Track, recognizing the firm's Claude delivery practice and the work its engineering teams have put into building with Claude for enterprise clients.The designation caps months of sustained effort across Hexaview's engineering organization. The work was driven by Saurabh Bhardwaj and Karan Malik, who led the company through the program with a relentless focus on getting the details right. The late nights and the rework rarely make it into an announcement, but they are the real story behind it.Behind the designation is a team of Hexaview engineers who earned Claude architect and developer certifications. The group spans the full range of experience, from architects with more than 20 years in enterprise technology to engineers less than two years into their careers. Veterans and early-career engineers studied, built, and certified side by side, proof that on a platform this new, curiosity and commitment matter as much as tenure.The recognition arrives as the systems integration model itself is changing. The AI-led SI playbook is being rewritten in real time, and services firms that pair speed with real delivery discipline will set the pace. For Hexaview's clients, the designation means one thing: the team building their Claude solutions is now recognized by Anthropic."One line to announce. Months of work to earn," said Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CTO, Hexaview Technologies. "This milestone reinforces something I have always believed: intent and hard work beat experience. The teams that learn fastest and care the most will define what comes next. Our Claude delivery practice is now recognized by Anthropic, and we are only getting started. To everyone at Hexaview who made this happen, thank you. This one is yours.""Earning this tier took more than clearing a checklist. We had to show real delivery, real certifications, and a team that could stand behind both," said Karan Malik, AI Program Manager, Hexaview Technologies, who led the company's Claude partnership program. "Seeing architects with two decades of experience and engineers in their first two years prepare for the same certifications, side by side, told me we would get here. This recognition belongs to every engineer who put in the hours."Hexaview's partner profile is now live in the Claude Partner Network directory at .Enterprises looking to design, build, and scale Claude-powered solutions can engage Hexaview directly at .About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a managed agentic services partner for regulated enterprises. The company deploys, operates, and manages AI agent fleets for financial services, healthcare, and government clients. Its portfolio includes HAKI AI (agentic SDLC framework), Legacy Insights, and AI Pods, three-person agentic execution units designed for rapid enterprise deployment. With a global engineering team of 450+, deep legacy modernization expertise, and an outcome-based delivery model, Hexaview is built for the complexity of regulated enterprise environments.About AnthropicAnthropic is an AI safety and research company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its Claude family of AI models is used by individuals, developers, and enterprises worldwide.

Ankit Agarwal

Hexaview Technologies

+1 8456533855

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Hexaview Named a Select Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network News Provided By Hexaview Technologies October 06, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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