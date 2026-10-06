Titan OS Brings Skyshowtime To Smart Tvs Across Europe

Viewers can now enjoy seamless access to SkyShowtime's iconic entertainment on Titan OS-powered Philips, and Sharp TVs

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS ), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced the launch of SkyShowtime on Titan OS-powered Smart TVs across its European footprint, giving viewers seamless access to the premium streaming service directly from their home screens.

SkyShowtime, a joint venture between Comcast and Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, brings together the ultimate selection of Hollywood movies, exclusive series titles and family entertainment from iconic brands including Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME®, Sky Studios, and Peacock, alongside exclusive SkyShowtime Originals. Customers will have access to hit US shows including Yellowstone, Tulsa King, MobLand and Landman as well as to family and children's content such as PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The SkyShowtime app will be available on Titan OS-powered devices, including Philips, and Sharp TVs across 22 European markets: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Through this integration, users across these territories can easily discover and stream all of SkyShowtime's iconic entertainment through their main home screen.

“Bringing SkyShowtime to the Titan OS ecosystem is an important milestone in our mission to deliver the best European and international entertainment directly to viewers,” adds Jacinto Roca, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Titan OS.“SkyShowtime's extraordinary portfolio of premium content is an incredible addition to our platform, allowing us to enhance the smart TV experience.”

“Our partnership with Titan OS is another example of how we are constantly evolving to meet European audiences where they are and ensuring that it's easier than ever for SkyShowtime members to access our incredible entertainment line-up" adds Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer at SkyShowtime.

The addition of SkyShowtime underscores Titan OS's commitment to providing an open, user-centric streaming hub with localized discovery features, reinforcing its position as the leading independent smart TV operating system across Europe.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalized experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About SkyShowtime

SkyShowtime is Europe's latest streaming service. A joint venture of Comcast and Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, SkyShowtime brings together the best of Hollywood and local entertainment in one place.

From movies, and original series from the iconic brands of Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME®, Sky Studios, and Peacock to SkyShowtime Original series, SkyShowtime is Europe's new home for premium entertainment.

Launched across all of its markets in 2023, SkyShowtime is available in: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. It is available through select television providers in some markets and across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs as well as Amazon Fire TV and Prime Video Channels in selected markets. It is also available through its website .

Mercedes San José

Titan Operating System SL

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