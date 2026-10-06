Failure Gap Assessment Helps Msps Turn Technology Conversations Into Business Resilience Conversations

"Imagine A World Without Downtime"

Assessment gives MSPs and their customers a common framework for identifying gaps between business expectations and actual technology capabilities

- John Spaulding, CTO & Co-Founder, Atlasticity GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroDown Software today announced the expansion of its Failure Gap AssessmentTM for the Managed Service Provider community, giving MSPs a new framework for connecting the technology services they provide with the business outcomes their customers expect.The premise is straightforward: an MSP may understand a customer's technology environment exceptionally well, while the customer's executive team may have very different assumptions about how that environment will perform during a serious disruption.The Failure Gap Assessment is designed to expose those differences before an outage, cyber event, cloud failure or other technology disruption exposes them.“MSPs are increasingly responsible for much more than keeping technology running. Their customers depend upon them to help keep the business running,” said Jeff Edwards, EVP at ZeroDown Software.“The Failure Gap Assessment gives the MSP a way to move the conversation out of the server room and into the executive suite. Instead of starting with products and technology, the conversation starts with what the business needs to remain operational.”The assessment examines executive expectations, operational dependencies, recovery capabilities and other factors that can influence Business AvailabilityTM and Operational Resilience.That creates an opportunity for the MSP and customer to identify where expectations and capabilities diverge and then prioritize remediation based upon business impact.Importantly, the assessment is not designed to criticize the customer's existing technology or MSP.It creates a baseline.John Spaulding, CTO & Co-Founder, Atlasticity said,“The Failure Gap Assessment changes the conversation between an MSP and its customers. Instead of starting with infrastructure, security tools or the next technology project, we can start with a much more important question: what does this business need to keep operating? Once we both understand that we can align technology, recovery and resilience investments with the outcomes leadership actually expects.”That conversation can also change the MSP relationship.Rather than approaching customers primarily through technology refreshes, security products or individual services, MSPs can use the findings to build a prioritized resilience roadmap tied directly to the customer's business requirements.“The best MSPs already think this way,” Edwards said.“They aren't trying to sell another tool. They're trying to understand what could stop their customer's business and what can be done about it. The Failure Gap Assessment gives them a disciplined way to uncover those issues and demonstrate why they matter.”The result is a shared language between executive leadership and the technology professionals responsible for supporting the business.Confidence is not capability.The Failure Gap Assessment is designed to establish the difference.About ZeroDown SoftwareZeroDown Software helps organizations protect critical business operations from downtime and disruption. Founded in 2000, the company has spent more than two decades developing technologies and methodologies focused on application availability, operational resilience, disaster recovery, and business continuity.ZeroDown is also a co-founder of The SafeHouse Initiative, an industry-led effort dedicated to helping small and midsize businesses better understand cybersecurity, operational resilience and business availability. The Initiative provides free education and practical resources through podcasts, blogs, papers and other educational content. Its contributors volunteer their time and expertise, with no marketing or sales activities associated with their participation. Learn more at: .ZeroDown's philosophy is built around a simple principle: organizations should not have to choose between experiencing a failure and remaining operational.Through the Failure Gap AssessmentTM, SafeHouseTM, In Your Pocketand its Always AvailableTM technology, ZeroDown helps organizations identify resilience weaknesses, prepare for disruption, and move toward a World Without DowntimeTM.

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The Failure GapTM - Why Businesses Are More Fragile Than They Think

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Failure Gap Assessment Helps MSPs Turn Technology Conversations Into Business Resilience Conversations News Provided By ZeroDown Software October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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