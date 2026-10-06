FLOLIVE® And Skylo Combine Cellular And Satellite Connectivity To Extend Iot Coverage Across Brazil

Integrated service connects IoT devices across rural and urban regions; available through iuh! Digital and NLT

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FLOLIVE, a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, and Skylo Technologies, a leading global non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider, today announced integrated cellular and satellite connectivity services designed to extend reliable IoT communications across Brazil. Unveiled at Futurecom, the leading telecommunications summit for Latin America, the offering brings terrestrial and satellite connectivity together to help enterprises keep critical devices connected across cities, remote regions, and hard-to-reach locations.The combined service enables IoT devices to use cellular connectivity where terrestrial networks are available and extend connectivity through Skylo's NTN service in locations that have poor or non-existent cellular coverage. Flolive partners in Brazil, iuh! Digital and NLT, will be able to bring this combined connectivity capability to customers across the country, supporting use cases that demand greater reach, resilience, and business continuity.“Brazil is exactly the kind of market where the combination of cellular and satellite connectivity can change what is possible for IoT,” said Bill Wark, Flolive senior vice president of the Americas.“By bringing Skylo NTN together with the Flolive local cellular connectivity, distributed core network, and IoT platform, we can help our partners extend services far beyond traditional cellular footprints. This is about more than providing coverage-it creates resilient, always-available connectivity for agriculture, logistics, utilities, industrial operations, transportation, and other mission-critical IoT applications across Brazil.”Flolive delivers multi-network cellular connectivity in Brazil across two national cellular services. The integration of NTN gives partners a powerful foundation for nationwide IoT deployments, including local cellular connectivity for performance and economics where networks are available, satellite connectivity for reach and resilience where they are not, and the Flolive carrier-grade platform that manages connectivity at scale. Flolive delivers secure, low-latency connectivity and supports local and regional compliance requirements across approximately 214 countries and regions.“The opportunity with NTN is not to replace terrestrial networks, but to extend them,” said Tarun Gupta, co-founder and chief business officer, Skylo.“Together with Flolive, we're helping IoT providers and enterprises in Brazil combine the performance and economics of cellular connectivity with the geographic reach of satellite. Built on 3GPP standards, this approach gives partners another way to keep devices and operations connected across areas where terrestrial coverage can be limited or unavailable.”Skylo operates a standards-based non-terrestrial network that is live across five continents and licensed in 41 countries. More than 20 mobile network operators route traffic across Skylo's network, and the capability ships in commercial chipsets and modules, so IoT deployments reach satellite without dedicated terminals or new hardware. Skylo extends its partners' networks rather than competing for their customers, preserving carrier and partner control throughout.To learn more, visit /satellite-connectivity-for-brazil/.To learn more about Flolive solutions, please visit /.About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive to experience A Network Beyond.About Skylo TechnologiesSkylo Technologies is the architect of the Standardized Sky, a global approach to satellite connectivity built on shared standards rather than proprietary systems. As a global non-terrestrial network service provider, Skylo enables mobile networks to extend seamlessly beyond terrestrial coverage by orchestrating connectivity between satellites, mobile operators and device makers using 3GPP standards. Skylo's platform creates a single, interoperable connectivity layer that works across networks, devices and geographies, allowing satellite to function as a natural extension of mobile networks. Skylo's commercially deployed NTN service supports millions of devices across consumer, enterprise and IoT use cases, helping ensure connectivity is reliable, efficient and available wherever it's needed. Skylo is headquartered in Mountain View, California.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group...+1 515 708-1296: @Parallel_PRContact:

Sara Brown

Flolive

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FLOLIVE® and Skylo Combine Cellular and Satellite Connectivity to Extend IoT Coverage Across Brazil News Provided By FLO LIVE October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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