Eran Zimrin Named To The Jerusalem Post's 50 Most Influential Jews Of 2026

Zimrin was recognized at No. 39 under the shared banner "Guardians of Israel."

Following the legacy of his late mother and ELI founder, Dr. Hanita Zimrin, Eran has expanded the organization's reach and clinical impact.

ELI President Eran Zimrin named to Jerusalem Post's 50 Most Influential Jews of 2026 for his transformative leadership in child protection across Israel.

- Eran Zimrin, President of ELI – Israel Association for Child ProtectionTEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eran Zimrin, President of ELI – Israel Association for Child Protection, has been named to The Jerusalem Post's list of the 50 Most Influential Jews of 2026. The annual ranking highlights leaders shaping Jewish life, society, and global impact.Zimrin was recognized at No. 39 under the shared banner "Guardians of Israel," alongside prominent leaders including Eli Bin of Magen David Adom, Dubi Weissenstern, and Chantal and Marc Belzberg of OneFamily. The honor recognizes Zimrin's visionary leadership of ELI and his commitment to protecting vulnerable children and families across Israel.Following the legacy of his late mother and ELI founder, Dr. Hanita Zimrin, Zimrin has expanded the organization's reach and clinical impact. Under his leadership, ELI operates school safety programs reaching over 100,000 students, maintains a network of over 100 active therapists, and delivers direct intervention and trauma therapy to children affected by physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. ELI expanded its treatment capacity by almost doubling its treatment rooms in 2025. This expansion allowed the organization to double its available therapy hours for 2026. ELI was also awarded Candid's 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency."Being named to The Jerusalem Post's 50 Most Influential Jews list is a deeply humbling recognition, not just for me, but for the entire team at ELI and the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to safeguard Israel's children," said Zimrin. "Carrying forward the legacy of my mother, Dr. Hanita Zimrin, remains our driving force. This honor strengthens our resolve to ensure every child has access to protection, care, and the therapeutic support needed to heal and thrive."About ELI – Israel Association for Child ProtectionELI – Israel Association for Child Protection is the leading non-profit organization in Israel dedicated exclusively to the prevention and treatment of child abuse. Founded by Dr. Hanita Zimrin, ELI provides comprehensive therapy for victims of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, as well as neglect. Through therapeutic clinics, crisis intervention, educational training, and school outreach, ELI serves tens of thousands of children and families annually across Israel. For more information, visit .

Nataly Blumberg

NB Communications

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