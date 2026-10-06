Rooferscoffeeshop® Launches Rooferscoffeeshop.Global Connecting Roofing Professionals Worldwide

RoofersCoffeeShop® launches RoofersCoffeeShop

The new international platform brings global roofing news, projects, products and industry connections together in one digital destination.

- Heidi J. EllsworthSISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, proudly announces the launch of RoofersCoffeeShop in conjunction with the International Federation for the Roofing Trade (IFD). It is a new site designed to connect roofing professionals, associations, manufacturers and thought leaders across international markets.Building on the success of RoofersCoffeeShop's dedicated Canadian and United Kingdom sites, the global platform expands the reach of trusted roofing content by creating a centralized destination for stories, innovations and resources from around the world. The new site is sponsored by the International Federation for the Roofing Trade (IFD), whose work connecting roofing trade organizations, advancing professional development and representing shared industry interests internationally aligns with RoofersCoffeeShop's mission to strengthen the roofing community through information, education and connection.“Roofing is a global industry built on shared knowledge, skilled craftsmanship and strong relationships,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president and CEO of The Coffee Shops.“This new global site gives roofing professionals a dedicated place to discover and explore ideas and opportunities beyond their own markets. We are very proud to share the stories of the people, projects and technologies shaping the roofing industry worldwide.”The global site will feature international roofing news, notable projects, sustainability initiatives, product developments and business trends. It will also highlight national and regional associations and industry voices through articles, podcasts, webinars and social media content, giving contractors and roofing professionals access to practical insights from markets around the world.By bringing international perspectives together in one place, RoofersCoffeeShop continues its commitment to building an inclusive digital community where roofing professionals can learn from one another, identify emerging opportunities and strengthen connections across borders.Experience the new site today at RoofersCoffeeShop.###About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop is“Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit .About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShopTM, CoatingsCoffeeShopTM, OutdoorCoffeeshopTM and AskARooferTM, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are“Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visitAbout the International Federation for the Roofing Trade (IFD)The purpose of the International Federation of the Roofing Trade is to serve as a permanent bond between the members belonging to it, to study the common professional problems and to derive from them findings for individual members or the organization as a whole, and to safeguard and support the common national, business, professional, social, cultural and other professional interests of the members at the international level. To do this, they exchange documentation related to the profession and issues statements on common issues along with running initiatives that promote professional development and vocational training programs. To learn more, visit com/index/en.

Lauren White

RoofersCoffeeShop

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RoofersCoffeeShop® launches RoofersCoffeeShop connecting roofing professionals worldwide News Provided By RoofersCoffeeShop October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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