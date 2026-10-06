Propwise Launches Inspection Intelligence Platform Ahead Of Expcon

PropWise, The Power to See What's Next

Built by a REALTOR and Marine veteran, PropWise helps REALTORS, inspectors and contractors turn inspection findings into informed next steps.

- Thano Genos, Founder of PropWiseCARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founded by a REALTOR and Marine Corps veteran, PropWise helps REALTORS, home inspectors and contractors bring greater structure to the work that follows a home inspection.PropWise today announced its official launch ahead of eXpCon in Salt Lake City. The inspection intelligence platform brings organized findings, localized repair-cost context, vendor matching and negotiation support into a structured workflow designed to serve REALTORS, home inspectors and contractors.A home inspection starts a conversation that often involves all three professions. Inspectors document a property's condition. REALTORS help clients understand their options and navigate negotiations. Contractors evaluate repair needs and determine the scope and price of the work. PropWise helps connect those steps by making inspection information easier to organize, discuss and act on.“The inspection report arrives, and the next questions are usually: What does this mean, who can help, and what do we do next?” said Thano Genos, founder of PropWise, a practicing REALTOR and Marine Corps veteran.“We built PropWise to give the professionals involved a clearer starting point. Each brings expertise the others depend on, and the platform helps connect the information behind those conversations.”Unlike an open-ended AI chat, where users must assemble their own prompts, supporting data and professional boundaries, PropWise combines inspection-specific structure, localized repair-cost data and compliance-aware language in a defined workflow. These guardrails support more consistent preparation while keeping professional review and judgment central to the process.One inspection. Three connected business applications.For REALTORS: PropWise organizes findings, adds ZIP-informed repair-cost estimates and provides negotiation options to evaluate with clients. Agents can use that context to prepare clearer summaries, identify questions requiring further evaluation and approach inspection-response conversations with greater structure.For home inspectors: PropWise adds a downstream layer of organization and cost context to documented findings, supporting conversations about which issues may need follow-up and which trades may be appropriate. Inspectors can use that framework to help explain next steps while keeping their original report and professional conclusions central.For contractors: Organized inspection findings give contractors a starting point for reviewing reported concerns, discussing potential work and identifying what requires an on-site evaluation. Localized cost context can inform preliminary conversations, while vendor matching helps connect inspection-related needs with relevant trades and local service options.By connecting findings, cost context and professional follow-up, PropWise supports a more organized handoff from the inspection report to the next conversation-whether that conversation concerns a buyer's negotiation options, an inspector's findings or a contractor's evaluation.PropWise provides decision support. Its repair-cost estimates are informational and do not replace property-specific contractor quotes. The platform does not replace a home inspection, professional diagnosis, legal advice or the judgment of REALTORS, inspectors and contractors. Final repair scope and pricing require appropriate professional evaluation.Genos will introduce PropWise to agents and industry leaders at eXpCon in Salt Lake City, October 7–9.To learn more, visit .About PropWisePropWise is a veteran-owned real estate technology company based in Indiana. Founded by REALTOR and Marine Corps veteran Thano Genos, its inspection intelligence platform helps REALTORS, home inspectors and contractors organize inspection information, understand localized repair-cost context and support clearer next steps within their respective professional roles.Media ContactThano GenosFounder, PropWise...(317) 526-1311###

Thano Genos

PropWise

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PropWise Launches Inspection Intelligence Platform Ahead of eXpCon News Provided By PropWise, LLC October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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