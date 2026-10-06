Letheia, Inc. Launches Free Continuous Emotional Support App For Everyday Wellbeing

The Letheia App provides continuous emotional support across iOS, Apple Watch and Android.

Letheia's 3-Level Emotion Wheel helps people move from a quick emotional check-in to a more precise understanding of what they are feeling.

Available on iOS, Apple Watch and Android, Letheia gives people a private place to check in, reflect, understand emotional patterns and find support.

- Tony Scamurra, Founder and CEO of Letheia, Inc.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of World Mental Health Day, Letheia, Inc. announced its official public launch, introducing the Letheia App, a free emotional wellbeing support app designed for modern digital lifestyles. Available on iOS, Apple Watch and Android, the Letheia App gives people a private, accessible space to check in, reflect, and understand their emotional patterns over time. The Letheia App makes everyday emotional self-awareness effortless, stigma-free, and deeply personal.

The New Letheia App for Everyday Emotional Wellness

Letheia App is an emotional wellbeing support application built for mobile devices and smartwatches. Designed around a simple to use interface, two-minute check-ins and conversational reflection, Letheia App gives people a way to name what they are feeling, talk through what is on their mind with Letheia Chat, and understand how their emotions and patterns change over time. It is designed to fit naturally into everyday life, from a quick check-in to a longer conversation or reflection.

“People need a place where they can be completely honest about how they're feeling, without judgment,” said Tony Scamurra, Founder and CEO of Letheia, Inc.“The Letheia App is a continuous emotional support system in your pocket that helps you understand what you feel, whenever you need it. Check in, reflect, talk through what's on your mind, and make sense of your day. It's simple, it's private, and it's free for everyone.”

Inside the Letheia App: Designed for Your Daily Life

At the heart of the consumer experience is the Letheia App, designed from the ground up to make emotional wellness intuitive, private, and accessible. Key features include:

. Multi-Modal Check-Ins & 3-Level Emotion Wheel: Users can capture what they are feeling through emoji, a granular three-level Emotion Wheel, voice, or text, creating a simple, non-judgmental space to be honest about how they feel and reflect in the moment.

. Letheia Chat & Truth Threads: For moments when a quick check-in isn't enough, Letheia Chat provides real-time conversations that listen and reflect without diagnosing or giving unasked-for advice. Users also receive“Truth Threads”, personalized, AI-crafted daily affirmations for ongoing reflection.

. Guided Reflections: Focused questions help users explore specific areas of their emotional experience at their own pace. At the end, users receive a personalized reflection, while their Reflection Journey helps them see how their thoughts and emotional patterns change over time.

. Breathwork & Chill Zone Arcade: Features 14 different breathing exercises synced to sound, haptics, and rhythm, alongside a“Chill Zone” mini-game arcade, with small games including Flip the Feel, Mood Match, and Mood Blaster, for moments when the brain needs a light mental break.

. BuddyLert: A safety feature that enables users to designate a trusted contact or support buddy, allowing seamless alerts or check-ins to be shared when navigating heightened emotional moments.

. Longitudinal Pattern Tracking: Mood, energy, weekly rhythm, and time-of-day charts that help users understand how their emotional experiences change over time, on each user's own schedule.

. Uncompromising Privacy Architecture: Built with strict data governance to keep a user's deeply personal emotional thoughts and check-in logs private and secure, and under their sole control. No personal data is ever sold.

Availability and Pricing

Letheia believes daily emotional support should be accessible to everyone, which is why the Letheia App and its core features are completely free.

. 100% Free Access: The Letheia App is available completely free of charge, ensuring that financial constraints never stand in the way of daily emotional support and self-care.

. Where to Get It:

◦ Download Letheia for iPhone on the Apple App Store.

◦ Download for Android on the Google Play Store.

. Seamless Apple Watch Integration: Built as a native companion to the iOS app, the Letheia watch experience downloads automatically onto your wrist the moment you install Letheia on your iPhone (or via the Apple Watch app store). Designed for true on-the-go support, the watch interface lets you log rapid emotional check-ins, trigger haptic-guided breathwork sessions, and review your daily Truth Threads.

Why Letheia Matters to Daily Wellbeing and Modern Living

Navigating the ups and downs of a hyper-connected world presents a persistent challenge: digital fatigue, overwhelming self-care advice, and apps that demand too much. Letheia's human-centric design bridges this gap by blending quietly into the background of daily routines. Through simple mobile and smartwatch check-ins, conversational reflection with Letheia Chat, and tools that fit naturally into everyday life, the Letheia App gives individuals a space to prioritize emotional wellbeing and better understand their feelings in a way that fits easily into their day. By combining accessible emotional support with ethical data governance, Letheia empowers users to navigate everyday life with greater self-awareness, confidence and ease.

About Letheia, Inc.

Letheia is an advanced digital emotional support and compliance systems company that serves three distinct markets: empowering everyday consumers with proactive emotional wellbeing tools through the Letheia App, equipping“human to system” software developers and AI platforms with real-time Safety Orchestration via the Truth-SafeTM API, and providing enterprises and researchers with structured Letheia Datasets for advanced emotional modeling, insights, and research. Across all product lines, Letheia bridges human-centric emotional support with ethical data governance, powering the next generation of safe, empathetic, and intuitive human-to-system interaction.

Tony Scamurra

Letheia, Inc.

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Letheia, Inc. Launches Free Continuous Emotional Support App for Everyday Wellbeing News Provided By Letheia, Inc. October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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