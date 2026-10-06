Profit Advisory Group Opens Beta Waitlist For Pagassist, An Analyst-Led Platform For Telecom And IT Cost Control

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PAGassist helps organizations continuously optimize their telecom and IT budgets.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Profit Advisory Group (PAG), a technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of a new analyst-led web application that embeds PAG's telecom and IT expertise into a cost optimization platform called PAGassist.Lean healthcare teams and IT and finances departments struggle with fragmented invoices, buried contract renewals, and invisible expenses piling up. Enterprise level software that fixes these problems is expensive and requires significant onboarding and maintenance efforts from internal staff. PAG has seen these issues plague organizations for over 20 years, and knew it was time to develop a solution that provided enterprise-level insight without the burden of enterprise-level implementation, cost, and maintenance.That solution is PAGassist. Early adopters are already joining the waitlist. Sign up to learn more today.Fueled by PAG's proprietary, AI-powered SmartFusion audit technology, PAGassist is the modern TEM trifecta. It combines AI-supported intelligence, expert PAG analyst review, and hands-free operation for savings that don't create internal risk. PAGassist is explicitly advisor-led, not a self-service software, so organizations get clear strategy and procurement guidance without having to manage yet another system.The numbers speak for themselves. PAG has achieved:$1B in combined client savings since 200420% average savings, tested against 1,500+ page invoices~300 vendor relationships with a vendor-neutral stance“Other tools give you data, but leave the interpretation to you. We empower you with data, interpretation, and a proactive plan for ongoing optimization. To really help organizations thrive, we knew we needed to drive value beyond the audit. PAGassist answers that need,” said Profit Advisory Group CEO, Ken Reda.“PAGassist has been built with security in mind to safely handle PHI and other sensitive information. Our infrastructure is hosted on AWS, and we use security best practices such as data encrypted at rest and in transit, least privilege Identity and Access Management, MFA on all admin accounts, and more. This was a design requirement because we knew what types of data this platform would be handling,” said Richard Reda, Chief Growth Officer of PAGassist.The PAG team is proud to announce that the first set of users are coming on board now. They welcome you to get in early and enjoy beta-exclusive benefits such as preferred pricing, priority support, and early access to new features. To get started, join the waitlist today.About PAGassistProfit Advisory Group is a nationally recognized and respected technology consulting firm based in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Since 2002, PAG has helped small-to-midsize organizations and Fortune 500 alike make cost-optimization decisions and implement the right technology solutions. Visit them at .

Joseph Reda

Profit Advisory Group

+1 980-354-2006

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Profit Advisory Group Opens Beta Waitlist for PAGassist, an Analyst-Led Platform for Telecom and IT Cost Control News Provided By WebScouts Cooperative October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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