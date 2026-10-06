Letheia Introduces Truth-Safetm API To Give State Regulators Verifiable Evidence Of AI Safety Decisions

Truth-SafeTM provides a governed Safety Orchestration layer between human language and a system's response, returning severity, signals, basis, referral, resources and ruleset information.

Truth-SafeTM records safety decisions in a queryable store, creating verifiable evidence that can support compliance reporting and regulatory oversight.

- Tony Scamurra, Founder and CEO of Letheia, Inc.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Letheia today officially unveiled the Truth-SafeTM API, a developer-first compliance and safety architecture designed to address the regulatory requirements governing conversational agents, AI companions and other human-to-system applications.

As state governments establish guardrails around digital mental health, minor protection and synthetic entity interactions, Truth-Safe provides a governed layer between human language and system response that detects defined risks, applies safety policy, determines required actions and creates an auditable record of each safety decision.

“State statutes are getting specific about what compliance entails, telling you to detect certain risks, refer users appropriately, and report exact counts at the end of the year. The hard part was never agreeing that those safeguards should happen; it was proving that they actually did,” said Tony Scamurra, Founder and CEO of Letheia.“With Truth-Safe, a developer gets an architecture that automatically identifies safety signals, determines severity, executes defined policies, and creates an auditable record of the decision. Every evaluation records what was detected, which version of the rules was enforced, what was decided, and what action the application was instructed to take. A developer gets that without building it. A regulator gets evidence it can verify.”

The New Letheia Truth-SafeTM API & Safety Orchestration

Truth-SafeTM is a Safety Orchestration system delivered through a RESTful API for applications that accept open-ended human language. Based on patent-pending innovations, Truth-Safe provides the governed layer between human language and a system's response. It delivers real-time risk scoring, applies defined safety policy, determines required actions, provides country-resolved crisis referral information where required, and creates an auditable record of each safety decision.

Truth-Safe turns safety into a governed process: Detect. Decide. Act. Prove. It detects defined safety signals in human language, decides severity and applies the appropriate safety policy, acts by returning the required action, routing or resource response, and proves what happened by creating an auditable record of what was detected, why the decision was made and what action was required.

For development teams, that Safety Orchestration architecture provides production capabilities that can be integrated directly into new or existing applications:

. Multi-Message Contextual Evaluation: The Truth-SafeTM API accepts the severity and timing of recent messages alongside the current message, allowing a calm message that follows a recent serious one to be handled with added care rather than read in isolation.

. Plug-and-Play Architectural Agility: The API integrates into RESTful microservices and LLM gateway middleware with minimal code refactoring, allowing teams to add governed safety capabilities to their applications.

. Regulation-Ready Out-of-the-Box: Safety detection, severity resolution, country-resolved crisis resources, a published referral indicator and auditable decision records ship in the API, giving development teams a governed foundation for AI safety requirements arriving in state law.

. Policy Control Where It Belongs: The API returns severity, signals, the basis for the decision and resources for the caller's country. The calling application determines what its users see, while detection remains governed by a versioned, clinically approved ruleset, with the version that scored each evaluation published with the result.

. Context-Driven Resource Routing: The API returns resources appropriate to the nature and urgency of the safety decision, resolved to the caller's country, with the emergency number ordered first at the highest severity.

Why Truth-Safe Matters to State AI Regulators

For state AI regulators, policy analysts and legislative staffers, emerging AI safety requirements create an enforceability gap between high-level legislative requirements and the technical systems developers need to implement and verify them. Without standardized, auditable safety mechanisms, oversight can depend on self-reporting or difficult-to-audit custom systems.

Safety Orchestration turns policy into something a system can design around. Truth-Safe gives developers a defined, auditable architecture for operationalizing emerging safety requirements while giving regulators and policy analysts verifiable evidence of how safety decisions are detected, resolved, acted upon and recorded.

That evidence includes:

. Defined Risk Detection: Evaluating human language against defined safety signals and resolving those signals into a governing severity under a versioned ruleset.

. Context-Driven Crisis Routing: Providing targeted professional resources based on the urgency and nature of the situation, creating audit-ready crisis routing that supports statutory duties to protect vulnerable users.

. Audit-Ready Compliance Trails: Giving oversight bodies a reliable, repeatable technological benchmark that transforms statutory obligations into measurable, verifiable system architecture.

Availability

The Truth-SafeTM API is available now. Developer documentation, API access and pricing information are available from Letheia.

Letheia's white paper, Safety Orchestration for Human-to-System Applications, examines the architecture across twelve jurisdictions and includes evidence from its use in real-world applications.

About Letheia, Inc.

Letheia is an advanced digital emotional support and compliance systems company that serves three distinct markets: empowering everyday consumers with proactive emotional wellbeing tools through the Letheia App, equipping human-to-system software developers and AI platforms with real-time Safety Orchestration via the Truth-SafeTM API, and providing enterprises and researchers with structured Letheia Datasets for advanced emotional modeling, insights and research. Across all product lines, Letheia bridges human-centric emotional support with ethical data governance, powering the next generation of safe, empathetic and intuitive human-to-system interaction.

Tony Scamurra

Letheia, Inc.

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