Letheia Launches Truth-Safetm API For Real-Time Safety Orchestration In AI Applications

Truth-SafeTM provides a governed Safety Orchestration layer between human language and a system's response, returning severity, signals, basis, referral, resources and ruleset information.

Detect. Decide. Act. Prove. Truth-SafeTM turns safety into a governed process from detection through an auditable decision record.

Truth-Safe provides a governed layer to detect safety risks, apply policy, determine required actions and create auditable decision records.

- Tony Scamurra, Founder and CEO of Letheia, Inc.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Letheia announced the official public launch of the Truth-SafeTM API, a developer-first compliance and safety architecture built to solve the complex engineering and risk management challenges of applications that accept open-ended human language. Designed specifically for software architects, platform engineers, and product teams, the Truth-SafeTM API provides a plug-and-play verification and guardrail layer that automates safety decisions, supports compliance requirements and streamlines development across messaging systems used in AI, agents, chatbots, and other human-to-system applications.

“Developers building applications that accept open-ended human language need a reliable way to govern the moment an interaction creates a safety risk,” said Tony Scamurra, Founder and CEO of Letheia, Inc.“And the answer to that is Safety Orchestration. Detect the signal, decide what it means, act on a defined policy, and prove afterward what happened and why. Truth-Safe gives developers that governed safety layer through a simple API, whether they're adding it to an existing application or building something new. We use AI, but safety decisions need governance. Truth-Safe is how you do both.”

The New Letheia Truth-SafeTM API & Safety Orchestration

Truth-SafeTM is a Safety Orchestration system delivered through a RESTful API for applications that accept open-ended human language. Based on patent-pending innovations, Truth-Safe provides the governed layer between human language and a system's response. It delivers real-time risk scoring, applies defined safety policy, determines required actions, provides country-resolved crisis referral information where required, and creates an auditable record of each safety decision.

Truth-Safe turns safety into a governed process: Detect. Decide. Act. Prove. It detects defined safety signals in human language, decides severity and applies the appropriate safety policy, acts by returning the required action, routing or resource response, and proves what happened by creating an auditable record of what was detected, why the decision was made and what action was required.

For development teams, that Safety Orchestration architecture provides production capabilities that can be integrated directly into new or existing applications:

. Multi-Message Contextual Evaluation: The Truth-SafeTM API accepts the severity and timing of recent messages alongside the current message, so a calm message arriving minutes after a serious one is still handled with care. The conversation stays with the caller, and every evaluation stands on its own record. It catches emotional escalation while it is still subtle and not a crisis.

. Plug-and-Play Architectural Agility: The API drops into new or existing RESTful microservices and LLM gateway middleware with minimal code refactoring.

. Compliance-Ready Safety Orchestration Out-of-the-Box: Capabilities for safety detection, crisis-resource routing and auditable decision records ship in the API, giving development teams a governed foundation for addressing applicable AI safety requirements.

. Policy Control Where It Belongs: The Truth-SafeTM API returns the severity, the signals that produced it, the basis for the decision and the resources for the caller's country. The calling application decides what its users see, while detection remains governed by a versioned, clinically approved ruleset, and the version that scored each evaluation is published with the result.

. A Sandbox That Runs the Real Pipeline: A test credential runs the full evaluation path with the model call skipped, so deterministic detection, severity resolution and country-resolved resources behave as they do in production. Predefined control tokens let a team force a chosen severity on demand, so crisis handling can be exercised end to end without genuine crisis language in the test corpus.

Beyond Compliance: Core Business Drivers for Engineering Leaders

As human-to-system interactions and conversational interfaces scale across consumer and enterprise markets, engineering teams face pressures that extend beyond regulatory checkboxes. A dedicated Safety Orchestration layer addresses business and operational requirements including brand risk, development time and institutional oversight.

Truth-Safe helps engineering teams avoid building safety decision logic from scratch, while providing verifiable safety evidence for organizations such as hospitals, universities and large corporate buyers.

Safety Orchestration for Human-to-System Applications

Truth-SafeTM brings Safety Orchestration to applications that accept open-ended human language. Delivered through a RESTful API, it gives development teams a governed layer between human expression and system response across AI companions, agents, chatbots, games, education, health and wellbeing, enterprise systems, customer support, regulated deployments, and other human-to-system applications.

Potential applications include AI companion and character platforms, conversational AI and LLM middleware, digital health and wellness applications, enterprise and government systems, customer experience bots, support systems, and patient-facing healthcare applications requiring verifiable oversight.

Availability and Pricing

The Truth-SafeTM API is available now starting at $99 per month. Developer documentation, API access and pricing information are available from Letheia.

The category is defined in Letheia's white paper, Safety Orchestration for Human-to-System Applications, which examines the architecture across twelve jurisdictions and includes evidence from its use in real-world applications.

About Letheia, Inc.

Letheia is an advanced digital emotional support and compliance systems company that serves three distinct markets: empowering everyday consumers with proactive emotional wellbeing tools through the Letheia App, equipping human-to-system software developers and AI platforms with real-time Safety Orchestration via the Truth-SafeTM API, and providing enterprises and researchers with structured Letheia Datasets for advanced emotional modeling, insights, and research. Across all product lines, Letheia bridges human-centric emotional support with ethical data governance, powering the next generation of safe, empathetic, and intuitive human-to-system interaction.

Tony Scamurra

Letheia, Inc.

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